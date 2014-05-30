-
A damning but unverified report on Trump and Russia has recently surfaced. But do the American people even care?
-
2015 Global Thinker Hanya Yanagihara and writer Meghan O'Rourke debate the limits of pain, empathy, and romance.
-
Richard Haass, the president of the Council on Foreign Relations, discusses the fragility of international order and his latest book, “A World in Disarray.”
-
New York Times’ columnist Thomas Friedman argues that despite all the disruptions in today’s world, we should instead look to opportunity and growth, and stay positive.
-
Leonardo DiCaprio finally won an Oscar. Beyonce’s ‘Lemonade’ was released. But what else happened this past year that calls for celebrating?
-
Donald Trump became president, Russia hacked the U.S. elections, and Europe may have unraveled. But what else awful happened in 2016?
-
The incoming Trump administration keeps nominating former top military brass. Is that such a bad thing?
-
Executive chairman for Alphabet Inc., Eric Schmidt, on the future of technology, harnessing information, and what’s next for Google.