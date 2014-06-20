Gruesome New Details on The Ethnic Cleansing in Myanmar No …

Robbie Gramer |

Is Putin Already Testing Trump?

Emily Tamkin |

Click Here to Donate to the Families of the Imaginary …

Robbie Gramer |

Former Norwegian PM Caught in U.S. Travel Dragnet

Robbie Gramer |

SitRep: Trump Embracing Obama’s Foreign Policy; New ISIS …

Paul McLeary |

Nobody Understands the Latest Russian Sanctions Tweak, But …

Elias Groll |

Did Trump Undermine Mattis’s Trip Before It Started?

Emily Tamkin |

Cash-Strapped Mongolia Is Now Selling Jewelry and Horses to …

Robbie Gramer |

A Banner Day for Leaving — and Coming Closer to — the …

Emily Tamkin |

Passport Is On Holiday (But We'll Still Compare Cat Photos …

FP Staff |

President of Philippines: God Told Me to Stop Calling People…

Siobhán O'Grady |

These 1-Star Yelp Reviews of Embassies Make Us Question the …

FP Staff |

Chechnya Sends Cops to Weddings to Make Sure Brides Don’t …

Siobhán O'Grady |

How a Meeting with the Dalai Lama Lost This Holocaust …

Siobhán O'Grady |

Thai Mourners Are Leaving Hundreds of Thousands of Pounds of…

Siobhán O'Grady |

Gambia: The ICC Should Be Called the International Caucasian…

Siobhán O'Grady |

Human Rights Expert to U.N. Chief: It's Not Too Late to Say …

Colum Lynch |

Hacked: Putin Aide’s Emails Detail Alleged Plot to …

Reid Standish |

The Kurdish Government Is Torturing Boys

Letta Tayler |

Outgoing U.S. Official Urges Diplomats to ‘Stay’ and …

John Hudson |

Obama Makes Last-Minute Move to Get Detainees Out of Gitmo

Molly O’Toole |

Democratic Rep. Gabbard Makes Secret Trip to Syria

John Hudson |

U.S. Allies Slam Brakes on Obama’s Parting Blow at Putin

Colum Lynch |

Trump's Homeland Security Chief Will Be Confirmed, Not …

Molly O’Toole |

House GOP Pushes Trump To Move Embassy to Jerusalem

John Hudson |

The Legacy Ban Ki-moon Leaves Behind

Colum Lynch |

Trump Snubs Ban Ki-moon after Promising a Face-to-Face …

Colum Lynch |

Six Pieces of Advice for Donald Trump’s National Security …

William Tobey |

Trump Sounds Like Obama on Israeli Settlements

Daniel Shapiro |

Trump's First Casualty Is U.S. Counterterrorism

Whitney Kassel |

Here's How Trump Can Make a Deal With Israel

Dennis Ross |

Refugees Are a Great Investment

Philippe Legrain |

Trump Has Already Blown It

Stephen M. Walt |

How Japan Can ‘Win’ With Trump

Daniel Twining |

Trump Will Likely Regret His Red Line on Iran

Derek Chollet |

Even Free Traders Think NAFTA Needs an Update

David Francis |

How Trump Can Win With China

James McGregor |

SitRep: Trump Embracing Obama’s Foreign Policy; New ISIS …

Paul McLeary |

How Japan Can ‘Win’ With Trump

Daniel Twining |

Did Trump Undermine Mattis’s Trip Before It Started?

Emily Tamkin |

Cash-Strapped Mongolia Is Now Selling Jewelry and Horses to …

Robbie Gramer |

America's Mao Zedong

Elizabeth M. Lynch |

Trump’s Grand Strategic Train Wreck

Colin Kahl |

Central Asia’s Autocrats Welcome the Age of Trump

Reid Standish |

SitRep: Bannon's Rules at the NSC; White House Faces Down …

Paul McLeary |

Inside Britain's Tortured Embrace of Donald Trump

Colum Lynch |

Former Norwegian PM Caught in U.S. Travel Dragnet

Robbie Gramer |

Nobody Understands the Latest Russian Sanctions Tweak, But …

Elias Groll |

A Banner Day for Leaving — and Coming Closer to — the …

Emily Tamkin |

Trump’s Currency War Against Germany Could Destroy the EU

Harold James |

Thousands Take to Streets in Romania to Protest Attempt to …

Emily Tamkin |

WikiLeaks Turns Its Attention to the French Elections

Emily Tamkin |

Donald Trump’s Far-Right Feedback Loop Is Shaking Europe …

James Traub |

Why Is France So Corrupt?

Robert Zaretsky |

Yemen Is the First Battleground in Trump’s Confrontation …

Dan De Luce |

Trump Sounds Like Obama on Israeli Settlements

Daniel Shapiro |

Here's How Trump Can Make a Deal With Israel

Dennis Ross |

13 International Relations Buzzwords That Need to Get Taken …

Richard N. Haass |

Trump Will Likely Regret His Red Line on Iran

Derek Chollet |

Is Trump Trying to Tweet Us Into a War With Iran?

Ilan Goldenberg |

SitRep: Trump’s Iran Warning; SEAL Raid Disaster; Putin …

Paul McLeary |

Flynn calls out Iran

Thomas E. Ricks |

The Kurdish Government Is Torturing Boys

Letta Tayler |

Pakistani Radicals Want Trump to Ban Them, Too

Mosharraf Zaidi |

Trump's First Casualty Is U.S. Counterterrorism

Whitney Kassel |

Scathing Government Watchdog Report Details Bleak Outlook on…

Robbie Gramer |

Afghan Insurgents Use Drones in Fight Against U.S.

Robbie Gramer |

Two cheers for NATO

Thomas E. Ricks |

Trump’s Hiring Freeze Could Hurt U.S. in Afghanistan, …

Paul McLeary |

Tom, let’s be clear about why the United States is bogged …

Thomas E. Ricks |

Pakistan Is the Crisis Flying Under the Radar

James Stavridis |

A melancholy look back at SF teams in the first phase of our…

Thomas E. Ricks |

Democracy Lab Says Goodbye

Christian Caryl |

The Kremlin’s Economic Grip on Europe

Martin Vladimirov |

Kiev Versus Kiev

Sergii Leshchenko |

How to Rebuild Eastern Ukraine

Josh Cohen |

How a Fictional President Is Helping Ukrainians Rethink …

Katherine Jacobsen |

How Egypt’s Copts Fell Out of Love with President Sisi

Johannes Makar |

Can Mexico Cope With Trump?

Robert Looney |

A Genocide in the Making

Sir Geoffrey Nice |

The Long View on Burma

Hunter Marston |

Too Little, Too Late

Tom O'Bryan |

Libya’s Hollow Victory Over the Islamic State

Tarek Megerisi |

Facebooking Ourselves to Death

Ilya Lozovsky |

Even Free Traders Think NAFTA Needs an Update

David Francis |

Trump Sours Relations With Mexico After Tariff Talk

David Francis |

Welcome to President Trump’s (Un)Ethical World

David Rothkopf |

As Promised, Trump Pulls the Plug on the Trans Pacific …

David Francis |

Davos Man Has No Clothes

Gillian Tett |

Watch: All the World’s Global Trade in One Interactive Map

Robbie Gramer |

New Year's Resolution: Jobs

Fred P. Hochberg |

Trump’s Trade Agenda Would ‘Turn Back the Clock to …

David Francis |

World Economic Forum To Staff: Welcome To Davos. Here’s …

Robbie Gramer |

Why the Trump Economic Boom Will Never Come

Pedro Nicolaci da Costa |

Fed Rate Hike Sets Up Showdown With Trump

David Francis |

Watch: In Japan, Domino’s Pizza Tries (And Fails) Delivery…

Robbie Gramer |

Greasy Palms Dept.: Congress To Repeal Oil and Mining Anti-…

Robbie Gramer |

Venezuela Is So Broke It Can’t Even Export Oil

Robbie Gramer |

Trump Brings the Keystone Pipeline Back from the Dead

Robbie Gramer |

Obama Just Quietly Authored a Wonky Study on Climate Change …

Robbie Gramer |

Donald Trump: Making the World Safe for Dictators

James Traub |

The Great Bee Die-Off

Pierre-Paul Pariseau |

Climate Change Is Mauling the Arctic Worse Than We Even …

Robbie Gramer |

Trump Expected to Tap Oil Chief As Secretary of State

Robbie Gramer |

Latest Wikileaks Dump Sheds New Light on Erdogan’s Power …

Robbie Gramer |

Trump Reaches Out to Central Asia, Looking For a Back Door …

Reid Standish |

Amid Oil Glut, OPEC Finally Agrees to Curb Crude Production

Robbie Gramer |

Kerry’s March to the Penguins

Robbie Gramer |

Six Pieces of Advice for Donald Trump’s National Security …

William Tobey |

Ideologues in Trump White House Cut ‘Grown-ups’ Out of …

Dan De Luce |

Two cheers for NATO

Thomas E. Ricks |

Steve Bannon Is Making Sure There’s No White House Paper …

Kate Brannen |

Career Officials: You Are the Last Line of Defense Against …

Laura Rosenberger |

President Bannon’s Hugely Destructive First Week in Office

Max Boot |

Trump Needs a Strong NSC. It Doesn’t Look Like He Wants …

David Rothkopf |

SitRep: POTUS Says Torture “Works;” DoD and CIA Chiefs …

Paul McLeary |

Emoluments, Trump's Tax Returns, and Theresa May: The …

Emily Tamkin |

Trump’s National Security Team Is Missing in Action

Dan De Luce |

The National Security Hole at the Heart of the Trump …

Max Boot |

The Crisis Manager's Cheat Sheet for 2017

Micah Zenko |

13 International Relations Buzzwords That Need to Get Taken …

Richard N. Haass |

The Legacy Ban Ki-moon Leaves Behind

Colum Lynch |

The U.N. Has Great Potential for Trump!

Suzanne Nossel |

Colombian Government Says New Peace Deal Final, Senate to …

Emily Tamkin |

The United States Needs a Post-Election Peace Plan

Brian Klaas |

Ukraine Has Opened Pandora’s Database of Corruption

Reid Standish |

Does Winning a Nobel Peace Prize Make a Difference?

Whitney Kassel |

The United States Has to Put Teeth into Its Warnings to …

Nicole Bibbins Sedaca |

Will FARC and Colombia Return to the Battlefield?

Michael Shifter |

What the Hell Just Happened in Colombia?

Elizabeth Dickinson |

Why Colombia’s Government Compromised for Peace

Javier Corrales |

Talking Presidents, Politics, and Peace With Shimon Peres

Lally Weymouth |

How Trump Can Win With China

James McGregor |

America's Mao Zedong

Elizabeth M. Lynch |

Chinese Converted out West Are Losing Faith Back Home

Han Zhang |

When China's Feminists Came to Washington

Kim Wall |

White House Echoes Beijing in Treatment of U.S. Press

Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian |

China's Outdated Foreign Service Needs Rebooting for the Age…

Qiu Zhibo |

While the West Fiddles, China Races to Define the Future

Robert Daly |

The Paradox at the Heart of China's Property Regime

Donald Clarke |

The U.S. Media's Unfortunate Obsession with One Beijing Rag

David Wertime |

A New Way to Hold the U.S.-China Relationship Together

Gal Luft |

Don't Get Too Excited About China's Ivory Ban

Eric Olander |

A Mass Gathering Organized on Chinese Social Media? No …

June Shih |

Nobody Understands the Latest Russian Sanctions Tweak, But …

Elias Groll |

Draft Trump Order ‘Kicks the Can Down the Road’ on …

Elias Groll |

Denmark Creates the World’s First Ever Digital Ambassador

Robbie Gramer |

Forget Dow 20,000 — the Boom Times Are Over. Is Democracy …

Zachary Karabell |

Is AI Sexist?

Erika Hayasaki |

Can Rudy Giuliani Make Cybersecurity Great Again?

Elias Groll |

Head of FSB Cyber Unit May Soon Be Dismissed

Emily Tamkin |

The Exchange: Why Americans Can't Cope With Trauma

FP Staff |

FBI Boss Comey Won’t Say If Investigating Trump’s Ties …

Elias Groll |
The World in Photos This Week

The World in Photos This Week

FP Staff |
China Celebrates the Lunar New Year

China Celebrates the Lunar New Year

FP Staff |
The World in Photos This Week

The World in Photos This Week

FP Staff |
The World in Photos This Week

The World in Photos This Week

FP Staff |
The World in Photos This Week

The World in Photos This Week

FP Staff |
The World in Photos This Week

The World in Photos This Week

FP Staff |
The Last Days of the Soviet Union

The Last Days of the Soviet Union

Kavitha Surana |
The World in Photos This Week

The World in Photos This Week

FP Staff |
The World in Photos this Week

The World in Photos this Week

FP Staff |

Here’s What Russia’s Military Build-Up in the Arctic …

Robbie Gramer |

Mapping the Spread of the ISIS Plague

Dan De Luce |

Mapped: What Each EU Country Impacted by New Quota Plan …

Siobhán O'Grady |

Workers of the World, Divided!

Benjamin Soloway |

Europe's Migrant Crisis By the Numbers

Elaine Ayo |

Follow the Roads, Railways, and Pipelines on China's New …

Reid Standish |

Mapping Boko Haram's Growing Insurgency

Reid Standish |

Another Chinese Website Bites the Dust

Alexa Olesen |

There Are as Many Refugees in the World as Justin Bieber …

FP Staff |

Watch: All the World’s Global Trade in One Interactive Map

Robbie Gramer |

Belgium and the Netherlands Redraw Borders in a Peaceful …

Robbie Gramer |

Turkey’s New Maps Are Reclaiming the Ottoman Empire

Nick Danforth |

Mapped: Brexit's Aftermath

C.K. Hickey |

Mapped: The Islamic State Is Losing Its Territory -- and Fast

Henry Johnson |

Mapping the Spread of the ISIS Plague

Dan De Luce |

Mapped: The Threat of the Zika Virus

Megan Alpert |

Mapped: Corruption Across the World

Henry Johnson |

Mapped: The Refugee Crisis in the Aegean Sea

Siobhán O'Grady |

David Bosco

Max Boot

Rosa Brooks

Thanassis Cambanis

Elizabeth Dickinson

Laurie Garrett

Kim Ghattas

Julia Ioffe

Leela Jacinto

Whitney Kassel

Jeffrey Lewis

Aaron David Miller

Suzanne Nossel

Thomas E. Ricks

David Rothkopf

Kori Schake

Emile Simpson

James Stavridis

Bruce Stokes

James Traub

Stephen M. Walt

Lauren Wolfe

Michela Wrong

Micah Zenko

Trump’s First Casualty Is U.S. Counterterrorism

Trump's First Casualty Is U.S. Counterterrorism

Whitney Kassel |
Trump Has Already Blown It

Trump Has Already Blown It

Stephen M. Walt |
How can a commander love his troops and yet send them to their deaths?

How can a commander love his troops and yet send them to …

Thomas E. Ricks |
Firings and such

Firings and such

Thomas E. Ricks |
War dog: Jumping along

War dog: Jumping along

Thomas E. Ricks |
Trump Could Take Obama’s Drone War Further Into the Shadows

Trump Could Take Obama’s Drone War Further Into the Shadows

Micah Zenko |
3 Ways to Get Rid of President Trump Before 2020

3 Ways to Get Rid of President Trump Before 2020

Rosa Brooks |
Toward a new American naval strategy: Learning to play a strategic shell game

Toward a new American naval strategy: Learning to play a …

Thomas E. Ricks |
Miller’s ‘American Power and Liberal Order’: Toward conservative smart power

Miller’s 'American Power and Liberal Order': Toward …

Thomas E. Ricks |

How can a commander love his troops and yet send them to …

Thomas E. Ricks |

Firings and such

Thomas E. Ricks |

War dog: Jumping along

Thomas E. Ricks |

Toward a new American naval strategy: Learning to play a …

Thomas E. Ricks |

Miller’s 'American Power and Liberal Order': Toward …

Thomas E. Ricks |

Trump’s foreign policy tweetstorm

Thomas E. Ricks |

Flynn calls out Iran

Thomas E. Ricks |

OK, what does a military professional profess, in 150 words …

Thomas E. Ricks |

Tom plays Tempe Feb. 21

Thomas E. Ricks |

Trump Sounds Like Obama on Israeli Settlements

Daniel Shapiro |

Trump Will Likely Regret His Red Line on Iran

Derek Chollet |

The Wrong Move on Russia Sanctions Could Have Dire …

Elizabeth Rosenberg |

Trump's Travel Ban Misses the True Threat: Homegrown …

Michael Morell |

Is Trump Trying to Tweet Us Into a War With Iran?

Ilan Goldenberg |

Bannon’s ‘Strategic Initiatives’ Cabal Inside the NSC …

Julie Smith |

Here's How Nikki Haley Can Salvage Her Reputation and Get to…

Sheba Crocker |

Here's How Democrats Should Handle the Transition of Power …

Daniel B. Baer |

Trump’s Grand Strategic Train Wreck

Colin Kahl |

Six Pieces of Advice for Donald Trump’s National Security …

William Tobey |

How Japan Can ‘Win’ With Trump

Daniel Twining |

Trump’s Travel Bans Needed a Larger Strategy and a Better …

Peter Feaver |

The Art of the Deal — With Putin

Celeste Ward Gventer |

Is Donald Trump 'Leader of the Free World?'

Nicole Bibbins Sedaca |

Practical Advice for Trump from Across the Aisle

Peter Feaver |

Defending Vital U.S. Interests: Policy Prescriptions for …

Robert D. Blackwill |

Looking Forward from the Sidelines

Peter Feaver |
112529923

Report

Yemen Is the First Battleground in Trump’s Confrontation With Iran

The administration has its sights set on checkmating Tehran’s ambitions across the region. Iran’s proxies in Yemen are in the crosshairs.

Dan De Luce, Paul McLeary

Report

Report

112529923

Voice

Trump Has Already Blown It

The president could have started a foreign-policy revolution. Instead, he triggered a foreign-policy revolt.

Stephen M. WaltStephen M. Walt is the Robert and Renée Belfer professor of international relations at Harvard University.

Voice

Voice

112529923

ChinaFile

How Trump Can Win With China

Beijing has been seriously outmaneuvering Washington for years. Trump is off to a lousy start, but here’s how he can turn it around.

James McGregorJames McGregor is an American author, journalist, and businessman who has lived in China for more than 25 years. He is Chairman of APCO Worldwide, Greater China, and a professional speaker and commentator who specializes in China business, politics, and society.

ChinaFile

ChinaFile

Breaking News

More News

Podcasts

Developing Stories

Latest
My FP

    Voices

    More Voices

    The Mag

    Read Full Issue

    Highlights From Slate

    ×
    Lightbox image

    You have read 0 of 5 free articles

    Global Thinkers 2015 Issue Cover
    click me