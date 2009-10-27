In Box

Cost of Cyberliving

Internet cafes are often heralded as a simple route online. But in many countries, the cost of one hour of Internet access can wipe out a day's wage. This map shows sample hourly rates at Internet cafes and the percentage of people living on $1 per day in 26 nations.

578186_091027_cyberliving15.jpg

 

Country
Rate in U.S.$/hour
Afghanistan $1.00
Algeria
$1.40
Argentina
$3.00
Australia
$7.50
Austria
$6.00
Azerbaijan
$1.10
Bangladesh
$1.70
Bhutan
$4.20
Bolivia
$1.00
Brazil
$3.45
Canada
$4.30
Cayman Islands
$7.20
Chile
$3.00
China
$2.50
Colombia
$3.00
Cuba
$1.50
Dominican Republic
$1.15
Egypt
$1.50
Ghana
$0.60
Guatamala
$1.50
Haiti
$2.50
India
$1.35
Indonesia
$0.66
Iran
$3.00
Israel
$4.00
Japan
$7.50
Kazakhstan
$1.50
Kenya
$2.28
Lebanon
$2.75
Libya
$2.25
Mexico
$2.25
Namibia
$2.48
New Zealand
$5.25
Nicaragua
$2.00
Nigeria
$5.40
Pakistan
$0.60
Panama
$2.00
Philipines
$2.00
Qatar
$3.00
Russia
$3.00
Saudi Arabia
$6.60
Singapore
$5.00
Sweden
$6.45
Tunisia
$2.20
Turkey
$0.50
United Kingdom
$7.00
United States
$5.00
                         Vietnam   $3.00

