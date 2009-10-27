In Box
Cost of Cyberliving
Internet cafes are often heralded as a simple route online. But in many countries, the cost of one hour of Internet access can wipe out a day's wage. This map shows sample hourly rates at Internet cafes and the percentage of people living on $1 per day in 26 nations.
|
Country
|
Rate in U.S.$/hour
|Afghanistan
|$1.00
|
Algeria
|$1.40
|
Argentina
|$3.00
|
Australia
|$7.50
|
Austria
|$6.00
|
Azerbaijan
|$1.10
|
Bangladesh
|$1.70
|
Bhutan
|$4.20
|
Bolivia
|$1.00
|
Brazil
|$3.45
|
Canada
|$4.30
|
Cayman Islands
|$7.20
|
Chile
|$3.00
|
China
|$2.50
|
Colombia
|$3.00
|
Cuba
|$1.50
|
Dominican Republic
|$1.15
|
Egypt
|$1.50
|
Ghana
|$0.60
|
Guatamala
|$1.50
|
Haiti
|$2.50
|
India
|$1.35
|
Indonesia
|$0.66
|
Iran
|$3.00
|
Israel
|$4.00
|
Japan
|$7.50
|
Kazakhstan
|$1.50
|
Kenya
|$2.28
|
Lebanon
|$2.75
|
Libya
|$2.25
|
Mexico
|$2.25
|
Namibia
|$2.48
|
New Zealand
|$5.25
|
Nicaragua
|$2.00
|
Nigeria
|$5.40
|
Pakistan
|$0.60
|
Panama
|$2.00
|
Philipines
|$2.00
|
Qatar
|$3.00
|
Russia
|$3.00
|
Saudi Arabia
|$6.60
|
Singapore
|$5.00
|
Sweden
|$6.45
|
Tunisia
|$2.20
|
Turkey
|$0.50
|
United Kingdom
|$7.00
|
United States
|$5.00
|Vietnam
|$3.00
