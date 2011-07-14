The Cable

Rumsfeld gets stopped by TSA at airport

Former Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld was on the other side of the homeland security policies his administration helped to create today when he was held up and patted down at the airport after setting off the metal detectors on his way to board a flight. “It takes those of us with two titanium hips and ...

Former Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld was on the other side of the homeland security policies his administration helped to create today when he was held up and patted down at the airport after setting off the metal detectors on his way to board a flight.

“It takes those of us with two titanium hips and a titanium shoulder a bit longer to get through TSA,” Rumsfeld posted on his Twitter feed earlier this afternoon.

He even linked to TMZ, which broke the story and posted the pictures of Rummy getting the full treatment by TSA officials at Chicago’s O’Hare Airport. Rumsfeld took it all in good stride and was recognized by several uniformed soldiers passing through the terminal, TMZ reported.

Rumsfeld was in Chicago to attend a panel and luncheon hosted by the Heritage Foundation and was on the way to Grand Rapids, MI to attend the funeral of Betty Ford, whom he called “one of America’s most beloved first ladies.”

