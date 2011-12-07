John Bolton Was an Underrated U.N. Ambassador

Putative GOP frontrunner Newt Gingrich made waves today by announcing that he would appoint John Bolton — the bete noire of internationalists — as his secretary of state. That announcement got all the expected reactions. Over the years, Bolton has become movement conservatives go-to man on foreign policy. He’s cultivated an image of a man willing to break the diplomatic china to defend U.S. interests. His memoir, Surrender Is Not an Option, mostly covers his stint as U.N. ambassador between August 2005 and late 2006 and it’s written to bolster that image. He includes plenty of jibes at feckless Europeans and blinkered U.N. bureaucrats. But what was Bolton’s actual record in his most consequential government post? For a variety of reasons, it was not nearly as radical as one might expect.

Consider the record of the Security Council — the U.N.’s most powerful body — during Bolton’s time as ambassador. By my count, the Council passed more than 100 resolutions during Bolton’s 16 months at the helm in New York. In the first 16 months of the Obama administration, by contrast, the Council passed only 60 resolutions.

Nor was Bolton profligate with the U.S. veto. He never used the veto in 2005 and did so only twice in 2006, both on resolutions critical of Israel, which the United States has vetoed regularly for years (the Obama adminstration has continued the practice). On Bolton’s watch, a very large — and quite expensive — U.N. peacekeeping operation got started in Sudan. He engaged diplomatically with the Chinese and Russians on tough resolutions concerning Iran and North Korea, yielding where necessary.

None of this is to say that Bolton somehow became an organization man during his time in New York. Like all ambassadors, he followed instructions from Washington, and the instructions during the second Bush term were often aimed at repairing some of the rifts created during the first. Just before Bolton arrived in New York, for example, the U.S. acquiesced to an International Criminal Court investigation in Sudan, effectively legitimizing a court the United States — and Bolton in particular — had fought tooth and nail during the first Bush administration.

In short, Bolton was far more pragamatic and incrementalist at the U.N. than his detractors — and Bolton himself — suggest.