The best BD comments of the year: Jim Gourley’s best of 2011, plus a few others

This, by request, is a list of the best comments that were posted this year on Best Defense. As you can see by the headline, there was a bit of a surprise here. I actually didn't go back and read through the thousands of comments posted in 2011 to make this selection, partly because I ...

This, by request, is a list of the best comments that were posted this year on Best Defense. As you can see by the headline, there was a bit of a surprise here.

I actually didn’t go back and read through the thousands of comments posted in 2011 to make this selection, partly because I have a life. Instead, I reviewed the comments that already had been singled out as "comments of the day." While choosing the top 10 from that crop, I didn’t look at names, but when checking the links I saw that Jim Gourley was a consistent winner.

Thanks to Jim-and to all others who commented. You guys make the blog.

10. Jim Gourley on getting help and giving a damn.

9. How the Army screwed up its museum situation

8. Safety weirdness at Bagram

7. Gourley on how suicide is killing more soldiers than the enemy.

6. Gourley on how to straighten out the Army’s PT.

5. Lazy whining vets.

4. Lousy command sergeants major.

3. The second act of a Doonesbury character.

2. Dustin Stewart, an Army officer, says he is not protecting your freedom in Afghanistan and Iraq.

1. Gourley, once more, on the meaning of death in combat.

Thomas E. Ricks covered the U.S. military from 1991 to 2008 for the Wall Street Journal and then the Washington Post. He can be reached at ricksblogcomment@gmail.com.

