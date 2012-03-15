Passport

World Leader March Madness: Last chance

The submissions deadline is at noon (EST) today. Get your brackets in and spread the word. The first four game results will be posted this afternoon.  

By
|

The submissions deadline is at noon (EST) today. Get your brackets in and spread the word. The first four game results will be posted this afternoon.

 

View
Comments

Trending Now Sponsored Links by Taboola

By Taboola

More from Foreign Policy

By Taboola

Trending

  1. 1
    Nixon Goes to McDonaldland 972 Shares
  2. 2
    Candidate Haley 447 Shares
  3. 3
    Trump’s War on Europe Is Revving Up 137 Shares
  4. 4
    China’s Long Arm Reaches Into American Campuses 3148 Shares
  5. 5
    How to Make Karl Marx Sexy 1923 Shares
  6. 6
    A Brief History of Attempted Russian Assassinations by Poison 64 Shares
  7. 7
    Baathism Caused the Chaos in Iraq and Syria 1822 Shares
  8. 8
    The Most Dangerous Man in Europe Is Jens Weidmann 294 Shares
  9. 9
    How Aleksandar Vucic Became Europe’s Favorite Autocrat 216 Shares
  10. 10
    Chinese Students in America Say 'Not My President' 2087 Shares

Latest

Nixon Goes to McDonaldland

Trump Is the Peacemaker Korea Has Always Needed

How Aleksandar Vucic Became Europe’s Favorite Autocrat

A Brief History of Attempted Russian Assassinations by Poison

Trump’s War on Europe Is Revving Up
See All Stories

Voices

Nixon Goes to McDonaldland

The State Department Needs Rehab

Strongmen Are Weaker Than They Look