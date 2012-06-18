Best Defense
A Chinese military exercise on the Yalu
Word arrives from across the wide Pacific that the Chinese military conducted a bridge placement exercise at a Yalu River crossing, a hand grenade’s throw from North Korea.
This article speculates that this is a move that signals that the Chinese are worried about refugee flows should Lil Kim’s regime collapse. They’d need to bridge to insert troops to create a buffer zone along the border. And maybe also quietly collect those nukes (which is a mission I would support — better they have them than some nut in NoKo).
Speaking of NoKo, a friend asks how FP can rank it 21st on the list of most failing states. He thinks it should be much higher. I suspect he is correct.
