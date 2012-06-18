Best Defense

A Chinese military exercise on the Yalu

Word arrives from across the wide Pacific that the Chinese military conducted a bridge placement exercise at a Yalu River crossing, a hand grenade’s throw from North Korea. This article speculates that this is a move that signals that the Chinese are worried about refugee flows should Lil Kim’s regime collapse. They’d need to bridge ...

Speaking of NoKo, a friend asks how FP can rank it 21st on the list of most failing states. He thinks it should be much higher. I suspect he is correct.

Thomas E. Ricks covered the U.S. military from 1991 to 2008 for the Wall Street Journal and then the Washington Post. He can be reached at ricksblogcomment@gmail.com.

