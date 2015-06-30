Best Defense
Try to ID these weapons of World War III
A compilation of some of the weapons silhouettes that might make an appearance in the future of war.
By Peter Singer
Best Defense guest contester
Ghost Fleet is a new book that explores what would happen if the great powers of the 21st century went to war. But how well do you know the weapons of World War III?
Akin to the famous spotter guides of the past world wars (which appeared in everything from posters to decks of cards), the above is a compilation of some of the weapons silhouettes that might make an appearance in the future of war.
The first person to send a complete list of them to contest@ghostfleetbook.com will receive a signed copy of the book and the honor of knowing they are ready for the fight of tomorrow!
Image credit: Ghost Wars
Comments