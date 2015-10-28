Army courts martial, September

Oks, yous wins. We’lls writes its “courts martial” even though it doesn’t sound like English to me. (I once knew a Korean-American chaplain with iffy English who referred to her battalion’s senior NCO as “the major sergeant.”)

As for the month’s haul: Two majors, two lieutenant colonel, buncha NCOs? What up with that? As a friend of mine writes, “Never before have I seen 2 LTCs, a Major and 5 SFCs courtmartialed. Must be something in the water. Or part of the reduction in force.” Or perhaps people who were bad but useful in war are now just bad?

