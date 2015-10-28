Best Defense

Army courts martial, September

Oks, yous wins. We’lls writes its “courts martial” even though it doesn’t sound like English to me.

By
|
Chuck_Connors_Anne_Morrell_Branded_1965

 

Oks, yous wins. We’lls writes its “courts martial” even though it doesn’t sound like English to me. (I once knew a Korean-American chaplain with iffy English who referred to her battalion’s senior NCO as “the major sergeant.”)

As for the month’s haul: Two majors, two lieutenant colonel, buncha NCOs? What up with that? As a friend of mine writes, “Never before have I seen 2 LTCs, a Major and 5 SFCs courtmartialed. Must be something in the water.  Or part of the reduction in force.” Or perhaps people who were bad but useful in war are now just bad?

Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons

Thomas E. Ricks covered the U.S. military from 1991 to 2008 for the Wall Street Journal and then the Washington Post. He can be reached at ricksblogcomment@gmail.com.

View
Comments
Tag: Military

Trending Now Sponsored Links by Taboola

By Taboola

More from Foreign Policy

By Taboola

Trending

  1. 1
    Candidate Haley 434 Shares
  2. 2
    Nixon Goes to McDonaldland 908 Shares
  3. 3
    China’s Long Arm Reaches Into American Campuses 3146 Shares
  4. 4
    A Brief History of Attempted Russian Assassinations by Poison 63 Shares
  5. 5
    Trump’s War on Europe Is Revving Up 124 Shares
  6. 6
    Chinese Students in America Say 'Not My President' 2076 Shares
  7. 7
    Trump Is the Peacemaker Korea Has Always Needed 200 Shares
  8. 8
    Putin Isn’t a Genius. He’s Leonid Brezhnev. 2371 Shares
  9. 9
    Baathism Caused the Chaos in Iraq and Syria 1818 Shares
  10. 10
    How Aleksandar Vucic Became Europe’s Favorite Autocrat 206 Shares

Latest

Nixon Goes to McDonaldland

Trump Is the Peacemaker Korea Has Always Needed

How Aleksandar Vucic Became Europe’s Favorite Autocrat

A Brief History of Attempted Russian Assassinations by Poison

Trump’s War on Europe Is Revving Up
See All Stories

Voices

Nixon Goes to McDonaldland

The State Department Needs Rehab

Strongmen Are Weaker Than They Look