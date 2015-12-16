Reading lists roundup

Best Defense

We're going into top 10 of the year starting tomorrow. If that doesn't keep you full, here is a roundup of some recent reading lists.

We’re going into top 10 of the year starting tomorrow. If that doesn’t keep you full, here is a roundup of some recent reading lists:

— The Wall Street Journal ‘s list of the year’s best names John Renehan’s The Valley, which I emoted about here.

— The New Yorker ‘s list contains lots of books I didn’t see on other lists

— Here’s an investor’s list of best books on finance

— And the best science books of 2015

— David Bowie’s favorites. No, not the guy who invented the knife.

— Here’s an unreadable article about the best books of all time

— And in case you missed this, here it is.

