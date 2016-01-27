Best Defense

Israel’s top general: Obama took care of most severe threat facing us, Iran’s nukes

A very interesting article summarizes thusly a speech given the other day by the IDF’s chief of staff.

By
|
Screen Shot 2016-01-27 at 10.19.21 AM

 

A very interesting article summarizes thusly a speech given the other day by the IDF’s chief of staff:

‘First, he said Israel faces no existential threats right now, because Obama’s Iran nuclear deal has removed the greatest threat to Israel’s existence; the Obama-Putin deal on Syrian chemical weapons removed the second; and the collapse of the Syrian state and its military removed the third. Second, the job of the IDF is to preserve the space that makes Israeli democracy possible and to guarantee a normal life to Israeli and Palestinian civilians. Third, in a little-noticed jab, he said that a worldview that always assumes ‘the worst-case scenario’ is ‘no less dangerous than’ excess optimism.

Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons

Thomas E. Ricks covered the U.S. military from 1991 to 2008 for the Wall Street Journal and then the Washington Post. He can be reached at ricksblogcomment@gmail.com.

View
Comments
Tags: Military, Voice

Trending Now Sponsored Links by Taboola

By Taboola

More from Foreign Policy

By Taboola

Trending

  1. 1
    Candidate Haley 434 Shares
  2. 2
    Nixon Goes to McDonaldland 908 Shares
  3. 3
    China’s Long Arm Reaches Into American Campuses 3146 Shares
  4. 4
    A Brief History of Attempted Russian Assassinations by Poison 63 Shares
  5. 5
    Trump’s War on Europe Is Revving Up 124 Shares
  6. 6
    Chinese Students in America Say 'Not My President' 2076 Shares
  7. 7
    Trump Is the Peacemaker Korea Has Always Needed 200 Shares
  8. 8
    Putin Isn’t a Genius. He’s Leonid Brezhnev. 2371 Shares
  9. 9
    Baathism Caused the Chaos in Iraq and Syria 1818 Shares
  10. 10
    How Aleksandar Vucic Became Europe’s Favorite Autocrat 206 Shares

Latest

Nixon Goes to McDonaldland

Trump Is the Peacemaker Korea Has Always Needed

How Aleksandar Vucic Became Europe’s Favorite Autocrat

A Brief History of Attempted Russian Assassinations by Poison

Trump’s War on Europe Is Revving Up
See All Stories

Voices

Nixon Goes to McDonaldland

The State Department Needs Rehab

Strongmen Are Weaker Than They Look