Best Defense
Army training gets waaaay more serious
An infantryman training at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, Calif., let loose with live rounds the other day, hitting an Apache at least four times.
It is unclear why he thought this was a good idea.
Photo credit: U.S. Army/Wikimedia Commons
