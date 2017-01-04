‘Proceedings’ publishes a critical letter
- By Thomas E. RicksThomas E. Ricks covered the U.S. military for the Washington Post from 2000 through 2008. He can be reached at ricksblogcomment@gmail.com.
This is unusual to see in a military magazine, isn’t it? A retired Navy captain writes to the Navy’s professional magazine to ask two questions: “Why is the lack of ‘dare’ in Institute conferences so glaring, and why is there so little in ‘Proceedings’ that is out of the Navy ‘box?'”
Photo credit: Proceedings Magazine