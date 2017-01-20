Where and when will Trump have his first foreign policy crisis?: A new BD contest

Send me your best guess on what President Trump’s first foreign policy crisis will be, and when. “I don’t think we’re going to be tested,” he averred the other day when asked about the chances of that. But what if he is wrong?

You can either e-mail it to me (ricksblogcomment@gmail.com) or post it as a comment.

Just send two things: Which country, and which month. For example, “North Korea, February 2017.” (That’s my guess, btw.)

Winner gets a signed copy of one of my books, or, if that doesn’t appeal, another book of my choice. (My basement library is beginning to overflow.) I will issue a judgment when the crisis hits the fan. The decision will be up to me, not to the new president. So, for example, if he says there is a crisis in the Middle East and so he is deploying an armored brigade to Syria, that doesn’t necessarily mean there is a crisis.

In the event of a tie (say “China, February 2017” and the North Korea one) there will be two prizes awarded, unless one of the crises involves nuclear war.

Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons