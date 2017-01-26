Forget Dow 20,000 — the Boom Times Are Over. Is Democracy Next?

With the swearing in of the Republican-dominated 115th Congress and the inauguration of Donald Trump as president, we are now faced with a series of unknowns about the future of liberalism and democracy. The politics of nationalism are one aggravating factor, but perhaps even more acute is that the positive economic trajectory that underpinned the rise of liberalism and democracy first in the West and then throughout the world is clearly shifting into a lower gear — despite the recent good news from Wall Street. That much we know; what we don’t is to what degree the viability of these systems depends on the perception of perpetual economic growth. Listening to America’s new president, it would seem that growth is the essential ingredient. As Trump said in his inaugural address, “Together, we will make America strong again. We will make America wealthy again.” If democracy and open societies depend on constantly providing their citizens with more wealth tomorrow than today, then the Western world — and soon enough the whole world — is in for tough times. No wonder governments sense they are on thin ice. Already, faced with the challenge of economic dislocation, the new U.S. government is pulling back from global trade, with Trump in one of his first official acts pulling out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership and announcing his intention to renegotiate NAFTA. The U.S. government, like all governments, has some tools at its disposal to accelerate the economy. Leaders can juice economic output in the short term through various forms of stimuli, but government cannot create structural long-term growth. The question is whether that is truly necessary. If democracy and open society thrive in stable societies that generate consistently high living standards for citizens — even with lower measured growth — then the future may be considerably more benign. The powerful winds that swept Trump to victory are hardly unique to the United States. Much has rightly been made about the comparison between Trump’s victory and the triumph of the Brexit referendum. This year will see elections in France and Germany, where many of the same forces of nationalism and deep skepticism about international trade and governing institutions are on the rise. Combined with similar inclinations in Indian politics under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Chinese politics under Xi Jinping, and in the Philippines under Rodrigo Duterte, to name just a few, the world is confronting a question that would hardly have been asked a decade ago: Will the 21st century bring an expanding arc of freedom and prosperity to the vast majority of humanity, or will it not? Liberalism and democracy are fuzzy words — adolescent concepts relative to the tenure of recorded history. Democracy is attributed to the ancient Greeks, but theirs was so highly selective that it bears precious little resemblance to today’s variants, which did not emerge until the mid- to late 18th century, and then only in a few select countries such as the new United States, France, and England. The idea that every citizen has a fundamental right to vote for elected representatives and for various laws through referendums only took hold in the mid-19th century, and only became prevalent in the early 20th — with the enfranchisement of women in parts of Europe and the United States. Modern liberalism is a product of the 19th century (with some effort, one might squeeze it back into the 18th century). And it is hardly a clear concept with an accepted definition. Does it mean individual rights? If so, which? Does it mean a set of social mores that defines and contains that power of government? If so, what are they? Does it mean religious tolerance and a society open to all ideas, no matter how challenging? If so, does that even exist? These questions and that history are key to understanding where we are and where we might be going, not because the past is determinant but rather to underscore just how recent, tenuous, and fluid these concepts are and how vulnerable the resulting institutions may be.

One pound coins beside U.S. dollar bills on January 16 in Bristol, England. (Photo credit: MATT CARDY/Getty Images)

It’s the economy, stupid

There’s a critical factor that underpins both: The argument for liberalism and democracy has rested on economic success. More wealth for more people has been generated in societies calling themselves liberal, democratic, and capitalist. The 1930s represented the greatest threat to the legitimacy of those systems, when the economies of Europe and the United States seemed on the verge of collapse. While democracy was never seriously threatened in America, it was deeply challenged in Europe by the rise of fascism. Absent World War II, it’s unclear whether the United States would have found a new path to economic vibrancy, but the end of the war left so much of the industrialized world decimated that the United States would account for as much as 50 percent of global output into the 1950s.

The fusion of economic prowess and national strength seemed to make an iron-clad case for the unique virtue of democracy, liberalism, and capitalism. Indeed, one reason for the opening and then crumbling of the Soviet Union during the 1980s under Mikhail Gorbachev was Moscow’s recognition that it could not compete with the United States economically and hence would never be able to demonstrate that Communism was a preferable organizing principle. As the Soviet Union disintegrated, the other major Communist country, China, essentially abandoned Communism as an economic doctrine and embraced capitalism.

China, however, managed to separate capitalism from liberalism and democracy, and it has over the past two decades become the first modern country to generate massive prosperity for its citizens without a concomitant political openness. As we look ahead to a world that is increasingly questioning and rejecting what was largely unquestioned in the last half of the 20th century, China’s example will loom ever larger.

But as important as China will be as an alternative model, its success or failure will unfold separately from the struggles over democracy and liberalism in the West. The retreat from the basic principles of an open society in today’s Poland and Hungary, for instance, is largely separate from how China fares, and speaks more to the pressing question of whether economic success undergirds democracy and liberalism or not. What we do know now is that illiberal governments that define freedom differently or more narrowly can emerge even where there is decent economic growth, and that decent national economic growth is not in itself sufficient to prevent the erosion of democracy and liberalism.

For much of the past decades, the United States has touted the fusion of democracy, liberalism, and capitalism as the most robust formula ever known to generate prosperity, security, and innovation. It is hard to argue against the success of that cocktail in the 20th century. Today, however, not only is measured economic output slowing, but so is population growth in the West. This raises a question that should have been asked more pointedly years ago: Is the West’s economic success simply a product of the massive demographic explosion the world has seen in the past two centuries? In short, more bodies demanded more stuff. Since democratic societies loosely organized around the fuzzy idea of liberalism practicing what came to be known as market capitalism were actually pretty good at making more stuff (food, clothing, shelter), the idea crystalized that history had reached its apogee. In other words, it doesn’t get any better than this; no system is better at providing for basic needs and wants the Western liberal democracy. And thus all countries should inevitably move toward this form of governance.