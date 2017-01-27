Trump’s Proposed Refugee Ban Has Ripple Effects Even Before It’s Issued

Even before President Donald Trump formally issues an executive order to bar refugees and suspend some immigrant visas, the planned directive is already prompting panic in the U.S. immigrant community and leading State Department officials and contractors to weigh warning Arab students not to leave the country.

U.S. officials confirmed to Foreign Policy that since Trump’s inauguration they’ve started to see abrupt changes to current practices, and increased reports of foreign nationals from the Middle East being blocked from entering the United States, despite having valid visas.

One government official working on immigration issues, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Friday there have been more complaints than usual this past week from Middle Easterners — many of them students — who have had their visas revoked, sometimes even after reaching U.S. soil.

And on Wednesday, Trump officials told Department of Homeland Security staff that all trips to conduct in-person interviews of refugee applicants should be stopped, Foreign Policy has learned. That includes one on tap almost immediately to Turkey, which is holding more than 2.8 million Syrian refugees.

On Friday, the American Immigration Lawyers Association released a travel warning directing attorneys to consider advising clients who might be affected by Trump’s forthcoming executive order to refrain from traveling abroad or, if already outside the country, to return as quickly as possible.

“The [draft] order also does not define what it means to be ‘from’ a designated country,” the statement read. “Thus, in an abundance of caution, it may be best to interpret the term broadly to include passport holders, citizens, nationals, dual nationals, etc.”

Trump’s executive order, which could be released as soon as Friday, is expected to suspend the U.S. refugee admissions program for at least four months, indefinitely freezing the entry of refugees from Syria and temporarily barring those from some other “terror prone” countries, according to a draft. It would also suspend “immigrant and nonimmigrant entry,” a category that includes those with student visas, from Syria, Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen. Their entry, the draft order says, would be “detrimental to the interests of the United States.” As written in the draft order, the ban may even be applicable to those who had merely visited those countries.

“If that is what we are going to start seeing, that is a huge cause for concern,” said Sherizaan Minwalla, a human rights lawyer at American University who has worked with Iraqi Yazidis. “We really just don’t know where it’s going to go….there is just a lot of panic.”

Trump will sign executive orders Friday afternoon at the Defense Department after ceremonially swearing in Secretary of Defense James Mattis. DHS and White House officials did not return requests for comment as to whether the orders would include the expected freeze on refugees and immigrants from the Middle East and North Africa.

During the presidential campaign, Trump called for a “total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States” — whether as refugees or legal immigrants or visitors — until authorities “can figure out what’s going on.” But Trump later appeared to soften that stance, with his initial call for a Muslim ban morphing into something he calls “extreme vetting.”

Yet the immediate effect of his immigration ban will be to end vetting altogether, at least for now. Homeland Security has stopped all in-person interviews with asylum seekers, an important part of the nearly two-year vetting process that potential refugees go through.

Two senior DHS officials told Foreign Policy that all trips related to refugee interviews have been scrapped; officially, DHS says they are just on hold.

“While U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has delayed a number of upcoming trips, those trips have not been officially canceled,” DHS spokeswoman Gillian Christensen said in a statement Thursday to Foreign Policy.

Most DHS and State Department interviews have taken place in Istanbul and Amman, Jordan, but in 2015 the State Department doubled the number of screening outposts available to refugees in the Middle East by opening new processing centers in Irbil, Iraq, and reopening in Lebanon. From fiscal 2011 to the end of 2015 alone, DHS had conducted more than 7,000 in-person interviews of Syrians.

Of the some 12 million people displaced from Syria alone, the United States only accepted 13,120 by the end of last year. According to the Obama White House, as of late 2015, “not a single one” of those accepted from Syria have ever been arrested under suspicion of terrorism.

The potential imposition of limits on immigration and Muslim entry into the United States also seems to be hitting university students with F-1 visas.

Hazami Barmada, a Harvard student and activist, said she has learned of at least four cases in the past week of Arab students on valid student visas who were barred from reentering the United States after winter break, and given no explanation for their visas being revoked. All four are graduate students, some at Harvard and Brown, and claim to have up to date, multiple-entry visas.

In one case, she said a student arrived to the United States and was told his visa was cancelled. He was detained and given the choice of buying a ticket to fly back to his home country, or being forcibly removed.

The students did not come exclusively from countries singled out by Trump’s drafted executive order, said Barmada, adding that lawyers advised them to keep their identities private while their cases are pending.

A spokesperson from Brown University declined to discuss specific visa situations of students, but said, “We have been vigilant and persistent in reaching out to international students to ensure that we are knowledgeable about their status.” Harvard University declined to comment on the matter.

Senior DHS officials told FP they were unaware of any policy change revoking visas from F-1 students or other immigrants on valid short-term or multiple-entry visas. A spokesperson at Customs and Border Patrol said he was unable to comment on any specific cases due to privacy laws.

Work and study visas can be suddenly revoked without explanation, in particular for people from the Middle East, and similar incidents occurred during the Obama administration. But the timing and the swiftness of the recent refusals of entry — during Trump’s tumultuous first week in office — have added to the uncertainty and fear many feel over the roll out of his immigration policy.

“It was a misinterpretation of the law, either in error, or some kind of policy that hasn’t been disclosed openly and honestly,” Barmada said. “It feels like post 9/11 era all over again.”

