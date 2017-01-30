A Tale of a Very Messy Trump Transition

On this week’s episode of The E.R., Shadow Government ringleaders and Obama administration alums Julie Smith, Derek Chollet, and Colin Kahl assess the first week of the newly inaugurated Trump administration with David Rothkopf. With a whole slew of blunders over the past week, is this confusion and chaos going to become the new norm in the Oval Office?

The team dissects the dramatic week in U.S. foreign policy and wonders what President Trump’s Cabinet secretaries must be thinking after the White House issued numerous executive orders over the last seven days — seeking nearly no advice from the top brass. Will Trump and his senior counselor, Stephen Bannon, continue to hold their cards close or will they learn from these early missteps and begin to delegate and trust their inner Cabinet officials?

The group then shifts to a lightning round of topics and analyzes Trump’s response and policies toward each: Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard and her trip to Syria, the death of TPP, the cancelled trip of Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto, and Israel/Palestine policy. Put your seat belts on, this is just the beginning…

Julie Smith is a contributing editor to FP’s Shadow Government blog. She is also a senior fellow and director of the strategy and statecraft program at the Center for a New American Security, and was previously the deputy national security advisor to Vice President Joe Biden. Follow her on Twitter at: @Julie_C_Smith.

Derek Chollet is a contributing editor to FP’s Shadow Government blog. He is also executive vice president and senior advisor for security and defense policy at the German Marshall Fund. He’s the former U.S. assistant secretary of defense for international security affairs and is the author of The Long Game: How Obama Defied Washington and Redefined America’s Role in the World. Follow him on Twitter at: @derekchollet.

Colin Kahl is a contributing editor to FP’s Shadow Government blog. He’s currently a professor at Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service in the security studies program, and was previously the deputy assistant to President Barack Obama and national security advisor to Vice President Joe Biden. Follow him on Twitter at: @ColinKahl.

David Rothkopf is the CEO and editor of the FP Group. Follow him on Twitter at: @djrothkopf.

Subscribe to FP’s The E.R. and Global Thinkers podcasts on iTunes.