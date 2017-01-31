Shadow Government: Podcast Edition

A week into Donald Trump’s presidency, and a week into their tenure as ringleaders of the newly relaunched Shadow Government, Barack Obama administration alums Julie Smith, Derek Chollet, Colin Kahl joined Foreign Policy‘s David Rothkopf on an episode of The E.R. podcast for a wide-ranging discussion of Trump’s chaotic transition, including his early mistteps, executive orders, the death of the Trans-Pacific Partnership, and relations with Mexico. Will Trump broaden his inner circle to include his own top brass, or continue to trust only a select few?

For those new to either or both: The E.R. is FP‘s podcast featuring roundtable discussions on recent events, and Shadow Government is a blog by foreign policy officials who served in the Obama administration.

Photo credit: CHIP SOMODEVILLA/Getty Images