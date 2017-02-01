Tom plays Tempe Feb. 21

Come on down to Arizona State University for a talk by me about the mess we’re in. Tell me it ain’t so bad. “Look on the bright side, Tom”

Deets here. As always, those wearing “Best Defense” t-shirts get to sit in the front row.

And it isn’t just me. Check out these other great acts:

Peter W. Singer

January 31, 6:30-8:00 p.m., room TBD

Strategist and senior fellow at New America, one of the world’s leading experts on 21st century security issues, the author of multiple books on child soldiers, cyberwar, and emerging military technologies including, most recently, Ghost Fleet: A Novel of the Next World War.

Peter L. Bergen

February 16, 6:30-8:00 pm, Pima (Room 230) Memorial Union, ASU

Vice president at New America, professor of practice in the School of Politics and Global Studies at ASU, co-director of the Center on the Future of War, and the author of a number of award-winning and bestselling books including his latest, United States of Jihad: Investigating America’s Homegrown Terrorists.

Tom Ricks

February 21, 6:30-8:00 pm, Pima (Room 230) Memorial Union, ASU

ASU Future of War senior fellow at New America and a multiple Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, author of multiple books including the bestseller Fiasco: The American Military Adventure in Iraq, 2003-05.

Douglas Ollivant

February 23, 6:30-8:00 pm, Pima (Room 230) Memorial Union, ASU

ASU Future of War senior fellow at New America and retired U.S. Army officer, former director for Iraq at the National Security Council for both the George W. Bush and Barack Obama administrations, helped develop the Baghdad Security Plan, commonly known as “the surge”.

David Kilcullen

March 2, 6:30-8:00 pm, Pima (Room 230) Memorial Union, ASU

ASU Future of War senior fellow at New America, former chief strategist in the State Department’s Counterterrorism Bureau and senior counterinsurgency advisor to General David Petraeus, author of multiple best-selling books including, most recently, Blood Year: The Unraveling of Western Counterterrorism.

Azmat Khan

March 16, 6:30-8:00 pm, Pima (Room 230) Memorial Union, ASU

ASU Future of War fellow at New America and award-winning journalist at Frontline, Al Jazeera, and BuzzFeed’s investigative unit, currently writing about Syria, Iraq, and the crises in the Middle East.

Scott A. Silverstone

March 30, 6:30-8:00 pm, Pima (Room 230) Memorial Union, ASU

ASU Future of War senior fellow at New America, professor of international relations at West Point, currently writing a book on preventive war.

Rosa Brooks

April 27, 6:30-8:00 pm, Pima (Room 230) Memorial Union, ASU

ASU Future of War senior fellow at New America and professor at the Georgetown University Law Center, author of multiple works on international human rights and the rule of law including, most recently, How Everything Became War and the Military Became Everything: Tales from the Pentagon.

Photo credit: CLINTUS MCGINTUS/Flickrl