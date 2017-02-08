Nice work if you are under 24 and interested in making some public policy

Consider this:

The Millennial Public Policy Fellowship at New America is accepting application.

It is a new effort that will award 10 paid fellowships this spring. It is designed to present a unique opportunity for young adults looking to deepen their engagement with public policy.

Those selected will be embedded in a specific New America policy program, where they will provide research support and collaborate with their cohort of fellows to explore the dynamics of a generational policy agenda.

We are aspiring to attract a diverse pool of applicants, and are especially looking to identify young people of promise who might otherwise not find themselves in a think tank setting. As we rollout this new endeavor, it is our hope that it reflects the broader values of our organization. This means reaching out to individuals from low-income backgrounds, people of color, women, and others who have faced barriers in accessing education or employment.

The application deadline is April 3, 2017 and the 11-month fellowship is slated to begin on Aug. 28, 2017. An important detail is that since the program is intended to reach young adults, selected fellows cannot be older than 24 when the program starts.

Photo credit: U.S. Department of Defense