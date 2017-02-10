Did Donald Trump Just Become a ‘Paper Tiger’ to Beijing?

On the evening of Feb. 9, U.S. President Donald Trump had what the White House described in a terse readout as a “lengthy” and “cordial” telephone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping. That alone is newsworthy, as the two hadn’t spoken since Nov. 14. But Trump also appeared to walk back an earlier claim, alarming to some, that U.S. recognition of the “one-China policy,” which Beijing interprets as supporting the notion that Taiwan is part of China, would be up for negotiation. Chinese official media hastened to proclaim that, on the latest call, “Trump said he fully understands” the policy and would adhere to it. The significance of this turnabout is surely profound, given that Chinese authorities call the policy “the political foundation for China-US relations.” But what is the long-term impact of the call likely to be? —The Editors

Taylor Fravel, Associate Professor of Political Science, MIT:

In his phone call with Xi, Trump stated he agreed “to honor our ‘one China’ policy.” During the transition before his inauguration, Trump conducted an unprecedented phone call with the Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen, and created uncertainty about whether his administration would continue with the “one China” policy, which has served as the foundation of U.S.-China relations. In an interview with Fox, he said “I don’t know why we have to be bound by a ‘one China’ policy unless we make a deal with China having to do with other things.”

The initial response to the phone has been to declare Xi the “winner” and Trump the “loser,” based on Trump’s reversal. The New York Times declared that Trump’s move “gives China an upper hand.” Yet diplomacy is not a boxing match. The rush to keep score is premature for several reasons.

First, Trump only referred to the policy. In all the available readouts of the call, no mention exists of Trump repeating the components of the one-China policy, which include the three communiqués (1972, 1979, 1982), the 1979 Taiwan Relations Act and the 1982 “six assurances” given to Taiwan. Although a helpful affirmation of the foundation of U.S.-China relations, Trump’s general reference to the one-China policy left him room to interpret it broadly.

Second, with Tsai’s election as Taiwan’s President, Beijing has pressed Tsai to affirm the “1992 consensus” about one China. Her reluctance to do so means Beijing growing ever more suspicious of her intentions regarding independence. In this context, if Trump decides to significantly alter U.S. relations with Taiwan, even if he does so while remaining under the umbrella of a one-China policy, tensions in U.S.-China relations will likely increase significantly.

Third, talk is cheap. Trump is an unconventional president, with a transactional orientation and impulse. He may change his mind, or offer a new interpretation. China will also push to cement his pledge in the call in other meetings and joint statements between U.S. and Chinese officials. Trump may decide to push back.

Finally, beyond the call, how will the two sides address the key issues in the region and the relationship that require their engagement? In addition to Taiwan, these include the DPRK’s nuclear program, maritime claims in the South China Sea, and bilateral trade, to name a few. The call was a positive development, but key question is whether Xi and Trump can work together. Keeping score of “winners” and “losers,” and who has the upper hand, misses the bigger picture altogether.

Isaac Stone Fish, Senior Fellow, Asia Society:

The phrase bandied around after Trump’s Thursday night phone call with Chinese Communist Party Secretary Xi Jinping is “paper tiger.” James Zimmerman, the former head of the American Chamber of Commerce in China, told Reuters that Trump’s threatening to repudiate the One China Policy and then backing down “confirmed to the world that he is a paper tiger … someone that seems threatening but is wholly ineffectual and unable to stomach a challenge.” The international affairs expert Shi Yanhong told the New York Times, “Trump lost his first fight with Xi and will be looked at as a paper tiger,” while The Guardian headlined a piece about the call, “China U-turn is latest sign Trump may turn out to be a paper tiger.” (Mainland Chinese media has, generally speaking, taken a gracious — one might even say victorious — attitude towards the phone call.)

To be fair, Trump may have exerted concessions from Xi — on North Korea, for example, or Iran, or the South China Sea — that have not yet been made public. Perhaps those will leak in the coming weeks, and Trump may regain a bit of standing in the China-watching community. But for now, it seems that in his first standoff with Xi, Trump capitulated. Trump’s meeting this weekend with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe — who needs the United States to reassure, ideally both publicly and privately, it’s commitment to defending Japan — should provide a balm to the U.S. president’s ego.

Strategically, this capitulation hurts America’s ability to nudge China to enact and enforce policies more beneficial to U.S. interests.

What does this call and capitulation mean for American business interests in China and Japan? It’s generally positive for both, but for different reasons. For China, the Trump-Xi phone call seemed to end a tense period in bilateral relations, upset by Trump’s early December phone call with the Taiwanese President. For now, U.S. businesses have less reason to worry about retaliatory taxes, for example, or harsher enforcement of some of the Chinese laws that both American and Chinese business regularly skirt. But Trump’s capitulation should disappoint companies expecting Trump to strongly defend their interests in China.

Unlike Xi, Abe has shown himself to be the needier partner in his relationship with Trump. Expect some juicy trade agreements, very possibly involving American or Japanese tech firms — something that Trump elicited from Abe in exchange for a renewed public or private commitment by the U.S. to its security alliance with Japan. To Abe, Trump is not a paper tiger. Or at least, Trump very much needs to believe that he isn’t.

David Wertime, Senior Editor, Foreign Policy:

China’s protracted, strategic shrug may be paying off.

Following Trump’s now-famous Dec. 2 call with Tsai Ing-Wen, it would not have been terribly surprising had Beijing mouthpieces like The People’s Daily ridiculed Trump, inveighed against American overreach, and issued dark warnings about the growing possibility of conflict. Instead, Chinese authorities remained strategically restrained in their public pronouncements on Trump and his stated willingness to revisit the one-China policy they cherish. (Not so for some state-controlled outlets; but they do not speak for Beijing.) In doing so, they avoided offending the thin-skinned U.S. President or boxing him into a political corner.

By biding its time, Beijing may have afforded more breathing room to voices close to Trump rooting for some degree of U.S.-China cooperation. After all, Trump’s inner circles lean more Sinophilic than his campaign rhetoric, and the fiery pronouncements of advisor Peter Navarro, suggest. Jared Kushner, with a broad if amorphous portfolio, has business interests linked to Chinese insurance megafirm Anbang and has reportedly been in closed-door talks with Ambassador Cui Tiankai; Ivanka Trump, Kushner’s wife and Trump’s daughter and confidant, knows her way around Chinese social media and has seen to it her daughter learn Mandarin. Commerce Secretary nominee Wilbur Ross has admired Chinese culture for years, and is a veteran dealmaker there; so too is Philip Bilden, a former Hong Kong hedge fund magnate recently nominated for Secretary of the Navy.

Trump’s billionaire-studded team may thus have calculated he can have his moon cake and eat it too, much like previous presidential candidates who made de rigueur threats of “getting tough” on China and then embraced a surprisingly resilient bipartisan status quo once they assumed office. Trump, seemingly stuck in permanent campaign mode, may be able to pound the podium and issue the occasional broadside at Beijing with little consequence, so long as Zhongnanhai receives the requisite back-room assurances that all is fundamentally normal.

China-watchers initially aghast at the U.S. president’s disregard for the one-China policy may now be feeling whiplash, and Trump skeptics are likely to see it as a massive loss of U.S. face, an indictment of a fickle White House, or both. But it’s not yet clear, perhaps to anybody, to what degree Trump plans to honor the one-China understanding. Recent history shows Trump’s statements carry little or no binding precedential value; he may still push for a big deal in exchange for a full embrace of the policy. For their part, most Americans are unlikely to care whether or not Trump earlier nodded in the direction of an abstract (and objectively confusing) diplomatic principle.

In other words, U.S.-China relations remain in the Schrodinger’s cat-like state they assumed shortly after Donald Trump won the U.S. election. His words and actions often inhabit distinct realities; observers cannot assume that he means what he says, or will hold himself to it in the future. Beijing was smart not to panic in early December. It would be equally naive for it to breathe a sigh of relief now.

Susan Shirk, Professor of Political Science, UC San Diego:

President Trump’s call to President Xi in which he finally articulated the long held U.S. position of the “one China policy” certainly is a welcome first step to stabilize the foundation of U.S.-China relations. Once he has reassured China that he doesn’t intend to trash the relationship and wants to work together on common problems like the North Korean nuclear threat and climate change then we can move on to negotiate for fairer and more reciprocal treatment in trade and investment and in access for NGOs, journalists, and academics as the recent report of a task-force I co-chaired recommends.

Trump’s reversal of his earlier off the cuff remarks suggesting that we use the “one China policy” and our relations with Taiwan as a bargaining chip on other issues is also a hopeful sign that on important issues he ultimately will listen to his cabinet officers like Secretary of State Tillerson, even if he remains very stubborn about acknowledging mistakes or correcting himself.

But Trump’s unnecessarily provocative statements about the “one China policy” and Taiwan and his delay in correcting them predictably led to a public kowtow as the Chinese made clear that Xi would only talk with Trump if he reaffirmed the “one China policy.” It put the U.S. in the humiliating position of appearing to succumb to Chinese demands instead of doing the right thing from the beginning. As a result, Xi looks like a hero to the Chinese public, and America’s stature is seriously diminished. This damaging pattern is likely to be repeated as other global leaders force Trump to eat his ill-considered and intemperate words.

