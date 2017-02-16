Is Harward out?

I think we will know by the end of today. My gut feeling is that it is still on, and could be announced this afternoon.

But if Admiral Robert Harward’s appointment as national security advisor isn’t announced today, it probably means he will not get or take the job. That’s a big difference from what I wrote yesterday. But these are not normal times. This morning, when I asked someone involved in the administration’s discussions what the situation is, he said, “I don’t know.”

Meantime, Army Maj. M.L. Cavanaugh has a good piece on the lessons for military professionals of the rise and fall of General Flynn.

Photo credit: KHALIL MAZRAAWI/AFP/GettyImages