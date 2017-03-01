Voice

Reading rainbow: Take a look inside a book, you might learn something dammit

  • By Thomas E. RicksThomas E. Ricks covered the U.S. military for the Washington Post from 2000 through 2008. He can be reached at ricksblogcomment@gmail.com.
Different sort of list: Non-Western books you should have read.

War on the Rocks’s reading list for the year

And an impressive Vietnam War list from the same outfit

Eclectic list

Neil “Comte” deGrasse Tyson’s history of Western culture in 8 books

Capt. Liam Walsh’s very strong list

Maj. Dan Maurer’s top five

Retired Navy Capt. Steven Hull’s

Doctrine Man’s

Andrew Bacevich’s

Bill Gates’s current five (not as good as Modern War Institute lists)

Short British military list for joint positions

President Barack Obama’s many recommendations

Crazy list

#readingforwar

Photo credit: Wikimedia commons