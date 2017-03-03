Reliefs, firings, suspensions and such

— A government sniper had a negligent discharge during a speech by the French president. He hit a waiter and a railroad employee. We wish him well on his new assignment, probably on a remote island in the South Atlantic.

— The commander of the hospital at Ft. Bragg was put on double-secret probation.

— The British army tweeted this: “Army husband and wife make history when Lt Col Gill Wilkinson of 154 Regt RLC handed over command to her husband Lt Col Alan Wilkinson.”

— As expected the skipper of the Navy cruiser that grounded in Tokyo Bay was thrown overboard.

