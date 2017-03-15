Firings, reliefs, and such: Special ‘rotating carousel of prostitutes’ nautical edition

A rear admiral was charged in the Differently Sized Leonard scandal, along with a bunch of Navy captains and a retired Marine colonel. It’s the usual hoes, booze, and luxury items stuff. Reports the Virginian-Pilot:

According to the charging documents, Francis also frequently sponsored wild sex parties for many officers on the USS Blue Ridge, the flagship of the Navy’s 7th Fleet, and other warships. During a port visit by the Blue Ridge to Manila in May 2008, for example, five of the Navy officers attended a “raging multi-day party, with a rotating carousel of prostitutes,” at the Shangri-La Hotel, according to the indictment. The group allegedly drank the hotel’s entire supply of Dom Perignon champagne and rang up expenses exceeding $50,000, which Francis covered in full.

In other Navy news, the CO of the Navy’s Patrol Squadron 47, which is based in Hawaii, got the big heave-ho. The charge was “allegations of misconduct.”

I’m thinking there is a good movie to be made about the Fat Leonard scandal. Is Kelsey Grammar available?

Photo credit: Thor/Flickr