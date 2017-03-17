A Best Defense salute to Duffel Blog
- By Thomas E. RicksThomas E. Ricks covered the U.S. military for the Washington Post from 2000 through 2008. He can be reached at ricksblogcomment@gmail.com.
I think I have learned more about U.S. military culture from reading Duffel Blog than I have from many hundreds of academic articles on the subject. Same goes for Terminal Lance.
So, on Duffel’s fifth anniversary, I salute them, and urge you all to buy their book.
And Lance’s too.
Photo credit: Amazon.com