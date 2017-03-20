Watch Live: House Intel Committee Digs Into Trump-Russia Ties

It’s the talk of the town in Washington. James Comey, director of the FBI, and Mike Rogers, National Security Agency director, are testifying before the House Intelligence Committee on Russia’s alleged interference in the 2016 presidential election campaign and potential ties between U.S. President Donald Trump’s advisors and the Kremlin. It’s the first time Comey and Rogers will testify publicly since Trump took office.



For the first time, Comey confirmed the FBI is investigating any possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russia. He said the investigation began in late July, 2016. Stay tuned to Foreign Policy for more.

Trump spiced up the drama in recent weeks by accusing former President Barack Obama of wiretapping him and his presidential campaign — though numerous lawmakers and senior intelligence officials denied Trump’s unsubstantiated claims. Rep. Adam Schiff (D.-Calif.), the panel’s ranking member, called those allegations “slanderous” at the start of the hearing. Trump took to Twitter early Monday to deride the investigation into Russian meddling in the election as “fake news.”

The scandal has already hit the administration. Mike Flynn resigned as Trump’s national security advisor less than a month into the job, after he lied to Vice President Pence about his contacts with the Russian ambassador. Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from any investigations into Trump-Russia ties after, he, too, had misled the White House and public about his meetings with Russian officials.

A lot of questions are still swirling around, and many are hoping Monday's hearing can finally provide some answers.

Update: This article has been updated to include FBI Director James Comey’s comments.

