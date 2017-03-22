Nunes: Intel Community Collected Information on Individuals Involved in Trump Transition

At a brief press briefing on Wednesday, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Devin Nunes (R.-Calif.) said the intelligence community incidentally collected information on individuals involved in then-US. President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team.

“Details of U.S. persons involved with the incoming administration … were widely disseminated in intelligence community reporting,” Nunes said. He said that the identities of additional Trump transition team members were unmasked, or identified by name in intelligence reports. Former National Security Adviser Mike Flynn’s conversations with the Russian ambassador were caught by surveillance, and his name leaked to the press earlier this year, prompting his abrupt resignation after less than a month in office.

Responding to questions from reporters, Nunes at first said that Trump’s personal communications had been collected by U.S. intelligence agencies. Pressed on the issue, Nunes said such collection was “possible” and that he required additional information from the intelligence community to confirm that Trump had been caught by government surveillance.

“I just don’t know the answer to that,” Nunes said, asked whether the collection included the president’s personal communications.

The allegation, levelled by a close ally of the Trump White House, that American intelligence agencies surveilled the president-elect threatens to further distract attention from multiple congressional investigations into the Trump campaigns ties to Russia and possible coordination with Kremlin operatives in their campaign to influence the 2016 election.

“I want to be clear, none of this surveillance was related to Russia, or the investigation of Russian activities, or of the Trump team,” he said. It’s not clear in what context Trump team officials may have been speaking with foreign agents liable to surveillance.

Nunes said he believed the surveillance was all done legally, and that the information collected “appears to be all legally collected foreign intelligence under” the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act. The material collected, he said, was widely disseminated among intelligence officials.

Nunes said he had spoken to CIA head Mike Pompeo and NSA chief Mike Rogers. He had yet to speak to FBI director James Comey and said he was soon to speak to the White House. Press secretary Sean Spicer noted Nunes briefed the media before he did the White House. “The media has more information than we do at this point,” Spicer said at Wednesday’s White House briefing.

Following that briefing, Nunes went to the White House, where he briefed Trump and held another short press conference, in which he confirmed that he had not yet discussed this matter with Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee.

Nunes has asked that the CIA, NSA, and FBI provide him with additional information related to this surveillance.

There are, he said, “dozens” of reports containing “significant information” and proof of the surveillance.

“This information was legally brought to me by sources who thought we should know it,” Nunes said. He also said he does not believe Trump Tower was “wiretapped,” per the president’s accusation.

On Monday, Comey acknowledged that the FBI has since the summer been investigating the Trump campaign’s possible ties to and coordination with Kremlin efforts to subvert the U.S. election. Since then, additional media reports have highlighted what appear to be deeper ties between Trump campaign officials and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s circle.

Update, March 22 2017, 3:16 pm ET: This post was updated to reflect Nunes’s White House briefings.

Photo credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images