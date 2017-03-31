Good working dog, tired after a long day
- By Thomas E. RicksThomas E. Ricks covered the U.S. military for the Washington Post from 2000 through 2008. He can be reached at ricksblogcomment@gmail.com.
Her name is Linda, and she’s a Marine bomb dog.
For your files:
Spike K9 Fund
5760 Northampton Blvd, # 118
Virginia Beach, VA 23455
spikesk9fund@gmail.com
Federal Tax ID # 47-2144242
Main Website: http://spikesk9fund.org/
FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/spikesk9fund/
(HT to Otter)
Photo credit: U.S. Department of Defense