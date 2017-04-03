Explosion in St. Petersburg Metro Kills 10, Wounds Over 50

Ten people were killed and at least 50 injured in an explosion on the Russian city of St. Petersburg’s metro Monday. The explosion tore through a metro car in a tunnel between the city’s Sennaya Ploshchad and Tekhnologicheskiy Institut metro stations Monday afternoon at about 2:30 p.m.

“So far, we say it was an unidentified explosive device as investigators and the Federal Security Service’s bomb specialists are to establish the exact cause of this explosion,” Andrei Przhezdomsky, a spokesman for the National Antiterrorist Committee, told state-run news outlet Russia 24.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for attack and Russia hasn’t blamed terrorism yet. One top Russian official initially called it a terrorist attack, but backtracked after Russian President Vladimir Putin said authorities were looking into “all possible causes, terrorism as well as common crime.” There were also reports of a second explosion at Sennaya Ploshchad, but that appeared to just be smoke. There was just one explosion.

Some speculated that, if it were a terror attack, it was perhaps timed to coincide with Putin’s visit. He was in St. Petersburg, his hometown, on Monday.

Putin expressed his condolences to the victims’ loved ones and offered assurances that security services would get to the bottom of the situation. went ahead with his meeting with Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko. Russian Prime Minister Dmitri Medvedev described it as “a common pain” — that is, that this hurt all Russians.

Alexander Kurennoi, a spokesman for the Russian prosecutor-general’s office, now says it is too early to say anything about the causes of the blast. “A group of staff from the St. Petersburg prosecutor’s office, headed by the city prosecutor, Sergei Litvinenko, is currently working at the scene. It is still too early to draw any conclusions.” No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but Russian state media outlet Interfax is reporting metro security cameras have footage of the suspected bomber.

Meanwhile, Ramzan Kadyrov, leader of Chechnya, called the explosion, “a monstrous terrorist act,” while various Russian media outlets circulated a photo of a bearded man in a long black robe whom they claimed was responsible for the attack.

The National Anti-Terrorist Committee also confirmed an improvised explosive device was found and defused outside the Vosstaniya metro station in St. Petersburg.

Footage and photos of the carnage at the site of the main blast quickly made their way around the internet.

В Питере взрыв в метро. на станции Технологический институт pic.twitter.com/j0QHNKPzVf — высшее благо (@spacemanxxx1) April 3, 2017

“I was going down the escalator at Sennaya square at about half past 2, and at that moment I felt an explosion wave underneath. Everything was filled with smoke, people started panicking. So the trains stopped and almost immediately the evacuation started,” one witness at the station, Stanislav Listyev, told CNN.

Medical helicopters landed on the street to quickly evacuate the victims.

St. Petersburg subway blast victims being evacuated by helicopter from middle of city street. pic.twitter.com/ZTE3xEjV4b — Kevin Rothrock (@KevinRothrock) April 3, 2017

St. Petersburg closed its metros in response to the blast. Russia’s capital Moscow is keeping its metros open with extra security measures in place.

Authorities are cautious to immediately pin the blame on terrorism, but Russia has experienced terror attacks of a similar nature before. Suicide bombers killed 40 and wounded over 100 in attacks in an attack on Moscow’s metro in March, 2010. A high-speed train between Moscow and St. Petersburg was bombed in November, 2009, killing 26 and wounding over 100. Chechen Islamist militant Doku Umarov claimed credit for both attacks.

This post will be updated as the story develops.

FP’s Reid Standish contributed to this report.