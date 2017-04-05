When Xi Meets the Trumps

American President Donald Trump will soon host Xi Jinping in their first face-to-face meeting when China’s President arrives at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort. The meeting comes early in Trump’s presidency, after a campaign in which he frequently attacked China while contending he was better equipped than past presidents to “make deals” with its leaders. In particular, Trump has criticized his predecessors for their trade policy. Trade relations, along with the intensifying nuclear threat from North Korea, are expected to top the meeting’s agenda. What is likely to happen? How should each side approach the other? And what would constitute a successful meeting? —The ChinaFile Editors

Pamela Cyle Krossley, History Professor, Dartmouth College:

In the two months and more since assuming office, Trump has created several opportunities, on topics ranging from climate change to Syria and Yemen to global trade and economic stability, for the United States to cede leadership and credibility to other countries. In some of those instances, it has been Xi who has come forward to play the role of global adult. For the first time, China has a chance of assuming a role of moral leadership in addition to its roles in trade, development, and its military presence — and the elements for this are all in Xi’s control. The awareness of this in China is succinctly expressed in the state media suggestion that the United States is just one of several stops in Xi’s world tour. Nothing special, just another place to check in.

For Trump, the challenge is to present himself and his country as simply important — not hyped, not gilded, not branded, just important. It has been a century or so since Americans have had to make this effort (this is looking back to Teddy Roosevelt’s days of the soft speech and big stick), and there appears no widespread instinct for how this is done, and certainly no confidence that Trump has any way of doing it, particularly at Mar-a-Lago. By all comprehensive standards, the United States is still the world’s wealthiest society and it is its unquestioned military behemoth. But it is losing ground every minute as an object of respect and admiration. At the same time Xi has proven much more at ease with an international role than any of his predecessors. He has done a good job of presenting himself in international venues as a man of confidence and courtesy, able to attract respect without bluster. The One Belt/One Road initiative is still marketable as a scheme for mutual enrichment and stability in much of Asia, Africa, and Europe. It doesn’t look like an even match.

But it might not be as easy for Xi as all that. Trump has managed to mar the dignity of every world leader who has come within an arm’s length of him. It is one thing to sit on the other side of the world and look like a man of substance while the United States reels from a series of self-inflicted taser strikes. It is another to get through a shoulder-to-shoulder meeting with Trump without being insulted, embarrassed, or both. Xi’s handlers will have to figure out how to keep a proper distance between their man and the American president without their old tactics of shoving and shouting. Each side has its work cut out for it.

Jonathan Fenby, author, Will China Dominate the 21st Century?:

Connecting the two largest economies and militaries in the world, it is hard to overstate the importance of the U.S.-China relationship. How the two countries interact will have a major impact on the global economy, security situation, and environment. Adding spice and uncertainty to the meeting in Florida on Thursday and Friday is that Trump and Xi are a study in opposites. The carefully contained Xi is very much a product of his political system; his entire career has been as a politician, methodically working his way up through the ranks over nearly 40 years. The flamboyant Trump is a political insurgent who has changed parties five times and delights in upsetting “the establishment” in Washington. Despite the intermediary roles played by the U.S. president’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, by Henry Kissinger, and by the Chinese ambassador in Washington, Cui Tiankai, it is a fair bet that Xi is still unsure of the nature of the man he will be meeting.

Xi himself is still in the process of defining a new more expansive foreign policy for China and, while he has shown himself not afraid to take big decisions or set new paths, he is likely to tread cautiously. That is especially so since this is a sensitive period politically for him in the run-up to the all-important Communist Party Congress at the end of the year. It is telling that the Chinese delegation has chosen to stay at a separate hotel and not at the president’s Mar-a-Largo resort in order to put a distance between themselves and their host (and to avoid the danger of Trump roping Xi into glad-handing other guests).

The two men look to have very different strategies going in to the meeting: After his reverses on healthcare and the travel ban and facing a filibuster over his Supreme Court nomination, Trump is likely to be after some quick result which he can tweet and celebrate. His encounter with Angela Merkel having produced poor mood music, he will want to put a positive spin on the Mar-a-Largo meeting. Xi may offer some insignificant gestures, such as talks on restraining Chinese steel exports to the United States (which account for less than 1 percent of the total). But his main aim will be to get the president to agree to broad principles which may not mean much to a transactional operator, but which Beijing can interpret and apply as it sees fit. At the same time, Xi will want to reassert himself as the champion of globalization and of measures against climate change to broaden China’s appeal in the face of uncertainty about the administration’s stance.

Richard Bernstein, Author:

The word “historic” is being bandied about in the walk-up to the Xi-Trump meeting, and, yes, any meeting between leaders of the world’s two most important countries is important. Still, let’s not let the theatrical aspect of the thing obscure the underlying reality, which is that there’s not really all that much that Xi or Trump are likely to do to change the basic patterns of the past couple of decades, during which the United States has had to cede a great deal in the face of China’s rise. Following is a sort of balance sheet.

The United States has had some successes:

Taiwan remains democratic and de facto independent; Trade with China has benefited American consumers and a number of major American companies; There has been an important degree of cooperation on matters like sanctions against Iran and on climate change; China has become a “normal” country, a rational actor that doesn’t want war.

The failures are more conspicuous:

The United States has essentially yielded to aggressive territorial expansion by China in the South China Sea; The United States have not persuaded or coerced China to lower its trade barriers or eliminate its unfair practices; China has done little to help stop North Korea’s nuclear program, which is now unstoppable; In a colossally stupid self-defeat, the United States has jettisoned the Trans-Pacific Partnership; Militarily, China is making great strides toward gaining an “area-denial” capability vis-a-vis the United States in the Western Pacific; The main intellectual justification for “engagement,” that it would induce China to become an open, democratic, and responsible global citizen, has turned out to be mostly (not entirely) incorrect.

In other words, China, the global model for the new authoritarianism, is on course to become the dominant power in Asia, and Trump for all his tough talk doesn’t have the means at his disposal to much alter its course. Press reports indicate that Xi, eager for an atmospheric success, will make some concessions on trade and investment, which the Trump administration will no doubt ballyhoo. On Korea, it might be possible that Trump the deal maker would withdraw THAAD from the South in exchange for greater pressure on the North. Possible, but unlikely, and even if the two leaders agree to step up pressure on the North, nothing short of an American invasion (which China would adamantly oppose) is going to stop the North Korean nuke program. U.S. foreign policy talking heads will likely speculate on how well the two men get along. But what matters really is what might be called the deeper forces — impelled mainly by China’s determination to be a major world power and the skill it has employed in pursuit of that objective — and in that sense it’s a mistake to think it matters whether Xi and Trump like each other or not.

David Dollar, Senior Fellow, Brookings:

President Trump set low expectations for the trade side of the Mar-a-Lago summit with his tweet that negotiations would be “very difficult.” He is right about that.

What the Chinese want from the economic negotiation is very clear — mostly stability and no trade war. They also have a few specific asks. They want “market economy status” from the United States and Europe, and believe they were promised it unconditionally after 15 years in the WTO. This is an issue of face, as well as having practical import in anti-dumping cases. China also wants the United States to lift restrictions on high-tech exports and to provide unfettered access for its state enterprises to come into the United States and buy firms. They would like the United States to join the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) and recognize China’s “belt-and-road” program (specifically, send a cabinet secretary to their May summit). All of these are non-starters politically, except perhaps the cabinet secretary.

The United States wants to reduce the large trade imbalance and specifically asks China to eliminate the market access restrictions that prevent the consumption of American goods and services. In automobiles, a 25 percent import tariff plus domestic content rules mean that American brand cars sold in China have little U.S. content. Agricultural imports are highly restricted in important markets such as beef. In the modern service sectors such as finance, telecom, media, logistics, and health, direct investment is needed in order for the United States to export services in large volumes. However, China is the most closed among G20 countries in terms of investment openness in these and other sectors. (In order for Chinese opening to actually lead to a lower U.S. trade deficit, the United States on its side would have to be raising savings by reducing the fiscal deficit and/or incentivizing private savings.)

China has long indicated that it will gradually open these markets, but in fact there has been very little progress for ten years now. The United States does not have a lot of leverage to push China to open up. Threatening high tariffs is not likely to encourage China to yield and would backfire by hurting the U.S. economy if actually implemented. History is clear that protectionism does not reduce trade deficits. It leads to a decline not just in imports but also exports. Protectionism makes your partners poorer, appreciates the exchange rate, and invites retaliation — all reasons why your exports will decline. Candidate Trump also threatened to name China a “currency manipulator.” However, for several years now China’s central bank has been intervening to keep the currency high, not low. So, it is in America’s interest to recognize that this is helpful.

The first Xi-Trump summit will be a get-to-know-you meeting where each side voices its concerns. The smart move for China would be to commit to open some sectors (perhaps beef, health, and parts of financial services), since openness is in its own interest. However, China’s top leadership is probably not flexible enough to agree to something like this quickly, especially in the lead-up to the Party Congress. It is more likely that China will agree only to a non-specific commitment to open up over time. A disappointing outcome will fuel the protectionist sentiments waiting in the wings, but China is betting that the administration will be too practical to harm its own economy with harsh measures.

