No, it was smart to take Kushner to Iraq

I’ve seen a lot of criticism of Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Joseph Dunford for inviting First Son-in-Law Jared Kushner along on a trip to Iraq.

I disagree. At the very least, Dunford got to know Kushner a bit, and Kushner likely learned a bit about the U.S. military. It’s not ideal, but it is reality.

As Kori “What’s the Story?” Schake observed in a tweet, the Pentagon didn’t make Kushner powerful. President Donald Trump did. Dunford is just dealing with the cards a malign fate has dealt him.

Photo credit: Department of Defense