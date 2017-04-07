How Will We Choose to Leave our Earth for Future Generations?

On this week’s second episode of The E.R., David Rothkopf hosts a conversation with Dr. Jane Goodall at a recent event where FP honored her as one of its Global Thinker Lifetime Achievement Award winners. Dr. Goodall was celebrated for her extraordinary life’s work with chimpanzees and for her unwavering commitment to standing up for climate change, conservation, wildlife protection, and diplomacy.

In today’s tumultuous world and with partisan politics taking up all of today’s conversations, Dr. Goodall takes a step back and discusses how her experiences have shaped her global views. It’s easy to get caught up in the news of the day, she says, but one of the biggest slow-burning issues that we face today is climate change and the destruction of our natural environment. With new technological advances and the population of the planet drastically increasing, we risk losing the natural habitats and resources that animals need to survive. How can we preserve what we have worked so hard to keep alive?

Dr. Jane Goodall, Ph.D., DBE, is the founder of the Jane Goodall Institute and a U.N. Messenger of Peace. At the young age of 26, she followed her passion for animals and Africa to Gombe, Tanzania, where she began her landmark study of chimpanzees in the wild – immersing herself in their habitat as a neighbor rather than a distant observer. Her discovery in 1960 that chimpanzees make and use tools rocked the scientific world and redefined the relationship between humans and animals. In 1977, she established the Jane Goodall Institute (JGI) to advance her work around the world and for generations to come. Today, Dr. Goodall travels the world, speaking about the threats facing chimpanzees, environmental crises and her reasons for hope. Follow her on Twitter at: @JaneGoodallInst.

David Rothkopf is the CEO and editor of the FP Group. Follow him on Twitter: @djrothkopf.

