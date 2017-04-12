A WWI soldier named Moses Neptune

In World War I, six members of the Passamaqoddy tribe, the easternmost Native American group in the United States, enlisted in the Army. Their tale is told by Lt. Jonathan Bratten, command historian of the Maine Army National Guard, which is our first line of defense against the expansionist dreams of New Brunswick.

They wound up in the 26th Infantry Division. Neptune was killed the day before the armistice.

In 1924, he was posthumously made an American citizen.

