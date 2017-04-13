The Power of the Arts

On this week’s episode of The E.R., David Rothkopf takes the program to Abu Dhabi, where FP recently hosted its first CultureSummit, in partnership with Abu Dhabi Tourism & Culture Authority and TCP Ventures, an arts advisory firm. CultureSummit was a high-level event that attracted over 400 world leaders in the fields of art, technology, culture, media, and policy from more than 80 countries to explore how the arts and culture can address and ameliorate some of the greatest issues our world faces today.

Joining The E.R. from CultureSummit 2017 were new guests Deborah Rutter, Darren Walker, Bob Lynch, and Carla Dirlikov Canales. The group discussed how the arts and culture can be used not only as a form of entertainment and expression, but how culture plays a critical role in diplomacy and national security, and that by bringing together thought leaders from all disciplines to celebrate this fact, a movement of positive social change can begin.

With significant cuts to the National Endowment for the Arts, what is the future of art and culture in America? And how will that affect these issues worldwide? The participants discuss this and more on the latest E.R.

Deborah Rutter is the president of the John F. Kennedy Center for Performing Arts. Follow her on Twitter at: @KenCenPrez.

Darren Walker is the president of the Ford Foundation. Follow him on Twitter at: @darrenwalker.

Bob Lynch is the president and CEO of Americans for the Arts.

Carla Dirlikov Canales is the CEO and artistic director of TCP Ventures, and the founder, CEO and artistic director of The Canales Project, a not-for-profit. Follow her on Twitter at: @cdirlikov.

David Rothkopf is the CEO and editor of the FP Group. Follow him on Twitter: @djrothkopf.

