Book Talk: The Great Questions of Tomorrow

On this week’s second episode of The E.R., David Rothkopf sits down with the Financial Times’s chief U.S. commentator and columnist, Ed Luce, to discuss his latest book, The Great Questions of Tomorrow, just released on April 18. In his book, Rothkopf focuses on the questions we as individuals and as a society must ask ourselves in order to navigate the implications of revolutionary technological advances. In asking these questions — what is war in an era of cyber warfare, what is currency in the face of digitization, and what is the purpose of society as a whole — he forces us to take a step back from the daily headlines and refocus our attention on these existential matters.

Rothkopf argues that history is better off when you think these questions through in advance, rather than react to them when it’s too late, and that the greater the changes we face as a society, the more fundamental questions we must ask of ourselves. Because by facing these unsteady times head on, there is more hope for opportunity and optimism.

Ed Luce is the Financial Times’s chief U.S. commentator and columnist based in Washington, D.C. He is also the author of the forthcoming book, The Retreat of Western Liberalism, out June 13. Follow him on Twitter at: @EdwardGLuce.

David Rothkopf is the CEO and editor of the FP Group. He is also the author of The Great Questions of Tomorrow, just released on April 18. Follow him on Twitter at: @djrothkopf.

