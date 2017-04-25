Deciphering the French Election Results and Trump’s 100 Days

On this week’s first episode of The E.R., David Rothkopf, Kori Schake, Susan Hennessey, and Julie Smith discuss the latest in foreign-policy headlines. With the French election results in from over the weekend and the next round right around the corner, it seems that centrist Emmanuel Macron is the likely winner against far-right leader Marine Le Pen. Yes, many moderates can breathe a sigh of relief, for both French politics and the future of the EU, but what about those almost 8 million voters who supported Le Pen? And does the untested Macron have what it takes to beat Le Pen in a head-to-head duel?

The E.R. team then takes a step back and looks at the changing political culture on a worldwide scale. Segueing from international politics to U.S. foreign policy, the panel analyzes Trump’s first 100 days, a milestone marked later this week. What has he accomplished so far? What have been his major foreign-policy blunders? And what can we expect in the coming four years?

Susan Hennessey is a fellow in national security in governance studies at the Brookings Institution. She is also managing editor of the Lawfare blog. Follow her on Twitter at: @Susan_Hennessey.

Julie Smith is a contributing editor to FP’s Shadow Government blog. She is also a senior fellow and director of the strategy and statecraft program at the Center for a New American Security, and was previously the deputy national security advisor to Vice President Joe Biden. Follow her on Twitter at: @Julie_C_Smith.

Kori Schake is a research fellow at the Hoover Institution, where she focuses on military history, and a former foreign-policy advisor to Sen. John McCain. Follow her on Twitter at: @KoriSchake.

David Rothkopf is the CEO and editor of the FP Group. Follow him on Twitter at: @djrothkopf.

Tune in, now twice a week, to FP’s The E.R.

Subscribe to The E.R. and Global Thinkers podcasts on iTunes.