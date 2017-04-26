Who won the American Revolution?

It may seem like a stupid question. But if little grasshoppers want to grow to be global thinkers, they should mull that question.

I think the strategic answer is, “France.”

Why? Look at it this way. France lost the French & Indian War, aka The Seven Years’ War, which really was the First World War. With the end of that war they lost their chunk of North America.

But, later the same century, the French allied with the American rebels, helping them prevail over the British. In this way, they made the British lose their chunk of North America.

