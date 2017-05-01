H.R. McMaster’s quiet professionalism

I thought it was wrong of Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, to go on TV to praise the president. Despite being national security advisor, he is an officer on active duty, and should strive to stay out of the political realm.

That said, I generally have been impressed by the way McMaster has operated since taking the job a couple of months ago. He has been smart, I think, in not making statements that would rile up the reactionary right. Rather, he has quietly moved Sebastian Gorka and others out of the White House.

Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons