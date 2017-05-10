Voice

Another number for you: 151 million

  • By Thomas E. RicksThomas E. Ricks covered the U.S. military from 1991 to 2008 for the Wall Street Journal and then the Washington Post. He can be reached at ricksblogcomment@gmail.com.
That’s the number of Americans surveilled by the NSA last year in the course of trying to gather info on bad actors.

While we’re on stats, here’s another interesting one: This fall, Chinese students in the University of California system will outnumber out-of-state American students.

