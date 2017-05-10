What a Time for Russia’s Top Diplomat to Be in Town

President Donald Trump had but one meeting on his official schedule for Wednesday, the day after he fired FBI chief James Comey, the man overseeing the investigation into his campaign’s potential ties to Russia.

That meeting, held Wednesday morning, was with Sergei Lavrov, Russia’s foreign minister.

Lavrov’s visit was announced on Monday. He was to meet first with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to continue their conversation from Tillerson’s April trip to Moscow, focusing on Syria and Ukraine.

After Tillerson, in front of the press, welcomed Lavrov to Washington “so that we can continue our dialogue and our exchange of views that began in Moscow with the dialogue he hosted on a very broad range of topics,” a reporter shouted out a question. Would Comey’s firing “cast a shadow” over the talks?

“Was he fired?,” deadpanned Lavrov, a diplomat since the days of Leonid Brezhnev. He raised his eyebrows. “You’re kidding.”

It wasn’t much of a laughing matter on the Hill, where many Democrats (and some Republicans) called for a special prosecutor to investigate the Trump team’s possible coordination with Russia to hack the election. Meanwhile, Lavrov himself headed to the White House for a meeting with the president that was closed to the press. The two were expected to discuss closer U.S.-Russian cooperation on counterterrorism, the point on which Russian state-backed media reports the two countries can “rather easily” find common ground — but Trump’s hopes for a warmer relationship with Moscow could yet be upended by the multiple probes into his campaign’s possible ties with Russia.

The Kremlin has long maintained that any investigation into Trump’s potential ties to Russia is a U.S. domestic matter. That was the line Kremlin spokesperson Dmitri Peskov applied to the case of Comey Wednesday morning. The decision to fire Comey doesn’t concern Moscow, Peskov told reporters, adding that he hoped the matter “won’t in any way affect” U.S.-Russian relations.

The White House and Kremlin alike have recently described those relations as being at their lowest point since the Cold War. With Trump’s dismissal of Comey supercharging the Russiagate scandal, they may get even worse.

Photo credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images