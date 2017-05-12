Confirm Mark Green as USAID Administrator

When President Donald Trump nominated Ambassador Mark Green to run USAID on Wednesday, it was the absolute best choice he could have made. Green brings deep experience in development and foreign affairs, moral clarity, and a belief in a strong U.S. role in the world. USAID is at a critical juncture as the administration considers a possible reorganization of our development and diplomacy apparatus. Green’s leadership will be critical and he should be confirmed promptly. It would gravely harm U.S. development interests for any Democratic senator to hold his nomination hostage over broader issues with the Trump administration.

If confirmed, Green will be one of the most qualified and capable USAID administrators in history. Green’s engagement on foreign policy and development dates to his four terms in the U.S. House of Representatives, from 1999 to 2007. Subsequently, Mark served as the U.S. ambassador to Tanzania, a member of the Millennium Challenge Corporations board of directors, and in a series of development leadership jobs. Most recently, Green served as president of the International Republican Institute (IRI) where he has focused on promoting democracy and governance abroad.

The Trump administration has expressed an interest in changing the way the United States does business in the foreign-assistance space. As I’ve written before, it is appropriate and necessary to review these systems. The key will be driving change that improves foreign assistance without breaking it. As a former politician with deep ties to development, Green is uniquely suited to managing this process, including rising political pressures.

If confirmed, Green will confront three key “inside the beltway” issues:

Reorganization : One of the proposals floated by the Trump administration is to reorganize our various foreign-assistance agencies. While some consolidation is appropriate, it is critical that USAID retains both independence and its unique capacities to deliver development programming. I've made detailed suggestions on how this reorganization can be managed effectively.

Reform: Separate from changes to the organization chart, USAID should continue to pursue reforms that maximize the effectiveness of U.S. taxpayer dollars in terms of promoting U.S. interests and security abroad and delivering development impact. Trade, investment, and private-sector engagement represent the future of development cooperation and USAID should be a global leader in new and innovative development programming that leverages these larger forces.

Green will also be faced with a series of “outside the beltway” challenges in his new role as USAID administrator. A non-exhaustive list of challenges includes:

The "Tale of Two Paths": As emerging economies diverge towards either unambiguously positive or negative development outcomes we need to shift the way we engage. For those countries moving towards middle income status, with growing prosperity and capacity, the United States should offer a new form of cooperation based on trade, investment, educational, and science and technology. For those countries managing conflict and instability, we need to rethink the way that deliver our development assistance because the current approach isn't working.

These are big challenges without easy answers, and if confirmed, Ambassador Mark Green will have a tough job ahead of him.We should all wish him luck.

Disclosure: I have known Ambassador Green professionally for years through my day job and involvement in the John Hay Initiative.

Photo credit: DREW ANGERER/Getty Images