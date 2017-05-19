Voice

War dogs: Always nice to have a pup to welcome you home from work

  • By Thomas E. RicksThomas E. Ricks covered the U.S. military from 1991 to 2008 for the Wall Street Journal and then the Washington Post. He can be reached at ricksblogcomment@gmail.com.
Especially after a hard day of shooting down Nazis. This, by the way, is a Czech pilot, after landing on Sept. 7, 1940, around the height of the Battle of Britain.

More on war dogs here.

Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons 