Franke: Here’s a list of 20 foreign national security women to follow on Twitter
By Ulrike Franke
Best Defense foreign correspondent
This is a list of 20 recommended non-American (European and Canadian, really) women on Twitter who write about, think about, or work in international security or foreign policy. Given my background, the list may be slightly German and drone/tech-leaning. Although I’ve done my best to include women who mainly tweet in English, if you follow all of them, you may find an occasional German, French, Dutch, or Italian tweet in your timeline. But following these 20 women will certainly allow you to get a glimpse into the thinking about security that goes on outside the U.S. bubble. Enjoy.
1. Constanze Stelzenmueller — @ConStelz
2. Deborah Haynes — @haynesdeborah
3. Zoe Stanley-Lockman — @zoemsl
4. Jana Puglierin — @jana_puglierin
5. Sylvie Goulard — @GoulardSylvie
6. Heather Williams — @heatherwilly
7. Daniela Schwarzer — @D_Schwarzer
8. Nathalie Tocci — @NathalieTocci
9. Marta Dassù — @martadassu
10. Caroline de Gruiter — @CarolineGruyter
11. Theresa Fallon — @TheresaAFallon
12. Sylvie Kauffmann — @SylvieKauffmann
13. Stephanie Carvin — @StephanieCarvin
14. Sylke Tempel — @SylkeTempel
15. Almut Möller — @almutmoeller
16. Sophia Besch — @SophiaBesch
17. Shata Shetty — @ShataShetty
18. Mary Wareham — @marywareham
19. power21stcentury — @MoehringJohanna
and
20. Ulrike Franke — @rikefranke
Ulrike Franke is a researcher at the European Council on Foreign Relations and is finishing a Ph.D thesis in international relations at the University of Oxford. @rikefranke
