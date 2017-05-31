Yeah, the Weather Has Been Weird

One brisk morning in March, two years ago, I found myself at a bustling diner in Salt Lake City sitting across the table from Steven Amstrup. Lanky and affable, he was eating a plate of fried eggs cooked just the way he liked them: with smashed yolks, as if they’d been “stomped on.” We were in Utah to talk about climate change. As chief scientist for Polar Bears International, Amstrup was there to give a series of lectures at Brigham Young University on the threat climate change poses to conservation. My next appointment was with local decision-makers to discuss carbon pricing and free market solutions. Though we’d emailed and spoken over the phone, Amstrup and I had never met. But scientists are a naturally curious bunch, so I was eager to pick his brain in person. Amstrup has been researching polar bears for nearly 40 years. He’s tagged and examined hundreds of individual bears and published more than 150 scientific papers, including the ones that led to polar bears being listed under the U.S. Endangered Species Act. I asked Amstrup jokingly how many bears he’d given mouth-to-nose resuscitation to, expecting him to laugh. Instead, he did some mental math before replying, “As many as a dozen.” And then he told me about the trip his team takes every fall to Churchill, Manitoba, to observe the bears in their natural habitat. “Why not come see the bears for yourself?” he asked. I wanted to go — who wouldn’t? But I hesitated. I already had a hectic schedule planned for the fall, and my focus is on how climate change affects people — real humans, in the here and now. Not only that, but I’ve often said that when the polar bear is the most visible mascot of climate change, it does the rest of us a disservice by making the issue seem remote and distant. My reluctance must have shown on my face because Amstrup then said something that completely changed my perspective. “We care about the polar bears because they’re showing us what’s going to happen to us,” he said. “If we don’t heed their warning, we’re next.” II. The life of a polar bear revolves around sea ice. It’s where they feed in the winter on seals, their preferred prey. But today, Arctic sea ice is in a kind of death spiral. As the top of the world warms, its ice cap thaws, exposing the ocean beneath it. That dark water absorbs more of the sun’s energy than the reflective white ice — so the Arctic heats up even more, triggering a cycle that is causing the Arctic to warm twice as fast as the rest of the planet. The bears’ feeding ground is literally melting. As sea ice disappears earlier every spring and forms later each fall, more polar bears are spending more time onshore. But the prey they catch on land isn’t a viable substitute for what they catch on the ice. That’s why polar bears are one of the first and most visible species to suffer the effects of a warming climate. When I went to the Arctic with Amstrup and his team in 2015, I saw this with my own eyes. Historically, the ice on Hudson Bay refreezes in early November. But when we made the nearly 2,000-mile trip to Churchill that year just in time for Halloween, there wasn’t a piece of ice in sight, just plenty of ravenous bears. My 8-year-old son had come along, wide-eyed at the sight of grown-ups patrolling every corner that night to keep trick-or-treaters safe from hulking bears that often stray too close to civilization. During our first morning out on the tundra, he shook me awake as the sun appeared over the horizon. “Look outside!” he said, pointing. “This bear has been waking me up all night, standing up and peering in the window at us.” And, sure enough, there was a giant bear right outside our window: curious, bored — and hungry. Many consequences of climate change are far more subtle than a famished bear inches from a third-grader, but they are no less proximate and life-threatening. And they impact us even more directly. From 1981 to 2002, for example, it’s estimated that warming temperatures were responsible for an average of $5 billion worth of wheat, maize, and barley losses each year around the world. These crop losses often happen in poor countries where people already live on a few dollars a day. When the price of food doubles, families go hungry. Amstrup was right: What’s happening to the bears is happening to people, too.

A lifelike 16-foot sculpture of an polar bear stranded on an iceberg floats on the River Thames in London on Jan. 26, 2009. (Photo credit: SHAUN CURRY/AFP/Getty Images)

III.

Despite the fact that the impacts can be observed today, a frustratingly large number of Americans think climate change is a hoax. But the largest obstacle we face isn’t those who dismiss and disregard the science of climate change, or attack scientists like me as alarmists, or worse. It’s not even the emotionally immediate about-face in the U.S. government’s approach to climate policy and scientific research. No, the most dangerous myth we’ve bought into is the idea that climate change is a future concern, one that we can address or ignore without immediate consequence.

The idea that we’re invulnerable to anything the planet might throw at us isn’t unique to climate change. In Lubbock, Texas, where I live, no one doubts the reality of tornadoes. Yet as the warnings for the devastating 1970 tornado — to this day, one of the strongest tornadoes to hit the business district of any American city — went out, veteran west Texas broadcaster Bob Nash dismissed them, saying, “You have less chance of being hit by a tornado than being trampled by a dinosaur.”

We see this attitude reflected in opinions about climate change. In a recent Gallup poll, 68 percent of Americans surveyed said they believe humans are causing climate change, but only 42 percent agreed that global warming will pose a serious threat in their lifetime. When asked if we think climate change will affect us personally, fully 50 percent of us respond with a resounding no.

This is a bigger problem than whether we accept the science of climate change. Even for many of us who acknowledge that global warming is happening — and we should, because it is — chances are we still see it as just one more item on our overflowing list of priorities. News headlines are full of urgent problems: refugees, immigration, and the threat of war; the economy, energy, and finite resources. As individuals our daily attention goes to our health, our safety, our jobs, and our families.

And here is where we need to alter our approach if we’re going to tackle climate change successfully. It’s not a question of moving climate change “up” our priority list. I don’t think climate change needs to be an issue on our lists at all. We care about a changing climate because it affects nearly every one of those things that are already on our priority lists.

Almost 7.5 billion of us have built our cities and our countries under the implicit assumption that climate is stable, and that the conditions we’ve experienced in the past are reliable predictors of the future. Today, though, that assumption is no longer true. Earth’s climate is changing far faster than at any other time in human history. Two-thirds of the world’s largest cities lie within a few feet of sea level. We can’t pick them up and move them farther inland. We prepare for extreme events — the drought of record, or the 100-year flood. What happens when a stronger drought comes along, or much more frequent floods? When water resources dry up, in many places there isn’t a new source to move on to; it’s already taken. By assuming that the climate will continue to be stable, we have built our vulnerability to climate change into the very foundation of our infrastructure and socioeconomic systems.