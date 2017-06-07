Did General Schwarzkopf put soldiers’ lives at risk for the sake of his own reputation?

That’s the allegation sort of levied against General Norman Schwarzkopf in retired Army Col. Gregory Fontenot’s new book, The 1st Infantry Division and the U.S. Army Transformed: Road to Victory in Desert Storm, 1970-1991.
Fontenot writes, “Perhaps he truly believed that his reputation and his conviction about his subordinates made it acceptable to put lives at risk.”
Thoughts?
Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons
Thomas E. Ricks covered the U.S. military from 1991 to 2008 for the Wall Street Journal and then the Washington Post. He can be reached at ricksblogcomment@gmail.com.
