Reliefs, ousters, and military misdeeds

The sins of the commissioned:

— The colonel overseeing upgrading the Army’s efforts to upgrade its communications and information networks was charged in a $20 million bribery and kickback scheme that has gone on for years. Feel better about your office computer now? Hmm — what was that that Palantir was saying about the Army?

— A Marine LTC and two majors had a big night out in Bogota, which ended with them bringing several women back to their hotel. They were drugged and passed out. And also got robbed of a laptop, cell phones, other stuff. Now they face some administrative proceedings.

— A British lieutenant colonel was acquitted on a charge of raping a woman in a hotel in Uganda. But the president of the board said that he and his fellow jurors were embarrassed by the defendant’s conduct. His accuser was a U.S. Air Force officer.

— An Army Reserve colonel in civil affairs was charged with child abuse after being observed punching his 12-year-old in the face in the parking lot of a Chick-fil-A parking lost. He also was seen slamming the kids’s face into the side of his pickup truck.

— A retired Navy commander pleaded guilty to charges related to the “Fat Leonard” case. For those of you keeping score at home, this makes the 11th guilty plea, out of 21 charged so far. He has to cough up $75,000 and faces five years in prison. He also had to resign his civilian position as deputy chief of staff of Spec Ops Pacific.

The sins of the enlisted:

— An Air Force reservist pleaded guilty to having sex with a subordinate while she was unconscious. He at first denied it but was nailed by DNA evidence.

— Two Marines were arrested for trespassing after hanging a banner in Burlington, NC, that seemed to reflect white nationalist views.

