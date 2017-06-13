Quote of the day: On German NCOs
- By Thomas E. RicksThomas E. Ricks covered the U.S. military from 1991 to 2008 for the Wall Street Journal and then the Washington Post. He can be reached at ricksblogcomment@gmail.com.
“That was the cement which kept the German Army together. Her men were nothing to boast of on average; no more were the officers, even in crack corps like the Guard and the Brandenburgers; but they seemed to have an inexhaustible supply of hard, competent N.C.O.s.” — John Buchan, Greenmantle (1916 novel)
Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons