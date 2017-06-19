A rocket of a warning on SEAL suicides
- By Thomas E. RicksThomas E. Ricks covered the U.S. military from 1991 to 2008 for the Wall Street Journal and then the Washington Post. He can be reached at ricksblogcomment@gmail.com.
The San Diego Union-Tribune ran a good article in which a Navy SEAL reports that two of his mates from SEAL Team 5 killed themselves and a third is in long-term care. “They are from the same platoon and suffering the same overexposure to combat,” writes retired SEAL officer Ed Hiner.
Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons