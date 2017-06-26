A British Deal, an Indian Declaration, a Supreme Court Announcement: The Weekend Behind, the Week Ahead

Theresa May’s Conservatives have reached a deal with the Democratic Unionist Party to form a government on Monday. The deal will see an additional one billion pounds allotted for Northern Ireland over the next two years.

DUP leader Arlene Foster said the deal was “good for Northern Ireland and the U.K.” Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, meanwhile, said it was “clearly not in the national interest.”

Corbyn also criticized May’s government’s offer to EU nationals — Britain offered to let them stay in the country for a few years at least, despite Brexit — and say May was treating them as bargaining chips. The Liberal Democrats — who openly opposed Brexit when it was put to a parliamentary vote — said, “These people play by the rules, pay taxes and make Britain what it is. Theresa May is treating these people like dirt and we should unilaterality guarantee these people’s right to stay.”

The United Kingdom tried to deal with a problem within its own borders over the weekend, evacuating hundreds from tower blocks covered in the same sort of cladding that made the Grenfell Tower fire as deadly as it was.

Meanwhile, across the Atlantic, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed members of the Indian diaspora on Sunday, the day before he is to meet with President Donald Trump. Modi spoke up among other things for Indian surgical strikes on Pakistan. The comments could signal an area in which Modi hopes to find common ground with Trump, even as issues like trade, immigration, and climate change could cause frictions: Working more closely together in defense and, perhaps, on Pakistan.

Modi, for one, is certainly hoping the two will get along well. In an op-ed for The Wall Street Journal on Sunday, Modi wrote, “Whenever India and the U.S. work together, the world reaps the benefits.”

Also in Washington, on Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court announced it would take on the case of the Trump administration’s travel ban. The court will hear the case in October.

One who won’t be in town to see it: Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak, who, according to BuzzFeed, is finally being recalled to Russia in July. The diplomat, meetings with whom were allegedly forgotten by the likes of Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Trump son-in-law and presidential advisor Jared Kushner, could go take the counterterrorism job at the United Nations (that will go instead to Vladimir Voronkov), but back to a country where, according to a new poll, Josef Stalin is considered to be the “most outstanding” figure in global history.

